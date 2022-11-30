NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

From one Christian to another! Watson has been red hot as of late, scoring six touchdowns in his last three games. He has scored at least 21 fantasy points in each of the past three weeks, averaging 24.9 fantasy PPG in that stretch. He has done so largely because of touchdowns, but do not overlook the fact that he has topped 100 receiving yards in two of those three games. He has won downfield and then, in Week 12, showed the ability to win after the catch, as he turned on the Jets and got behind the secondary for a 63-yard score. A player who has the ability to win that way, downfield and in the red zone, is rare. With that said, the ones who can do all three are elite fantasy options. Even on the touchdown to Randall Cobb, Watson was the first read on what would have been another end zone target. Although, if you are worried about the health of Aaron Rodgers, just know that the long TD last week came from Jordan Love. Plus, it's not like Rodgers has been setting the world on fire. The Packers also get the Bears in Week 13, who have struggled against receivers as of late, allowing the fifth fantasy PPG to the position in the past month (39.1). The Packers have a long track record of success in this matchup. Continue to ride out with Watson.