NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Tucker is so good that he kicked a 67 yarder last Sunday, and I thought it would clear the upright easily. When it fell short, me and many others were surprised. That would have been an NFL-record distance, and we were surprised he missed it! Tucker is the best kicker in the game, and he routinely scores double figures and brings a safe floor of around eight fantasy points. He is as must-start as a kicker can be. Especially this week against the Broncos, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers (9.8) Plus, given how badly the Denver offense is struggling, teams are more likely to just settle for the points and kick the field goal. Start Tucker every week.
Butker is looking like his old self again, scoring 14 fantasy points in two straight games. We know he is a very reliable option, but it took a few weeks after his injury for him to fully get back to form. Now he faces the Bengals, who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to kickers (10.6). No other team in the league allows an average of double-digit points per week to kickers. Start Butker this week.
I say it in this article all the time, but I do not think enough people realize that Myers is a top-four kicker this season. Not only that, but he consistently scores double figures, having done so in seven of his last nine games. He is a weekly must-start at the kicker position and still remains available in a third of NFL.com leagues. He is especially in play this week against the Rams, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to kickers (8.9).
Greg “the leg” Zuerlein is a top-10 fantasy kicker this season. Not only that, but he has scored eight or more fantasy points in five of his last seven games. He is reliable as long as the Jets can get him chances, and you have to feel better about that since they change QBs. Plus, he will be kicking indoors this week against the Vikings, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to kickers (9.0). However, that jumps to a league-leading 13.3 in the past month. Start Zuerlein this week.
Sit 'Em
The 49ers defense is stingy to all positions, kickers included. So far this season they have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to kickers, at just 4.6 per game. I get the thinking that if the Dolphins can move the ball but stall before they score, it could lead to more field goal attempts for Sanders. But I am worried about the Dolphins aggressive nature and how might go for it more on fourth down in this matchup. With Sanders routinely scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points, I will stay away this week.
Bullock has been dealing with a calf injury, but he might return this week against the Eagles. That is a rough week to return as Philly has allowed just 6.4 fantasy PPG to kickers, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Plus, even when he was healthy, Bullock has topped double digits just once this season. I would avoid the Titans kicker in this tough matchup.
The next time Crosby reaches double digits, it will be his first time all season. That especially hurts when you consider that he has five fantasy points or fewer in five of seven games. Plus, the Bears have been tough on kickers allowing just 6.6 fantasy PPG to the position, the eighth-lowest figure in the league. Get away from Crosby this week.
Folk is a reliable kicker, but he has two things working against him this week. First, this is a late-season game in New England, and we have already seen weather impact Folk and the kicking game this year. Second, he faces the Bills, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers this season (6.3). I would stay away from Folk.