NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

Tucker is so good that he kicked a 67 yarder last Sunday, and I thought it would clear the upright easily. When it fell short, me and many others were surprised. That would have been an NFL-record distance, and we were surprised he missed it! Tucker is the best kicker in the game, and he routinely scores double figures and brings a safe floor of around eight fantasy points. He is as must-start as a kicker can be. Especially this week against the Broncos, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers (9.8) Plus, given how badly the Denver offense is struggling, teams are more likely to just settle for the points and kick the field goal. Start Tucker every week.