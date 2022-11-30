NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Watson is set to make his Browns debut this week, and he faces his old team in the Texans. This marks his first game since Jan. 3, 2021. Watson did not play during the 2021 season following an agreement with the Texans after he requested a trade. Watson then served an 11-game suspension this season for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.





Sunday marks his first game with a new team and in a new system. We saw Watson look rusty in the limited preseason action he saw. He then was not allowed to practice with his new teammates until the week of Nov. 14. There is a lot of upside down the stretch here, but it is fine to take a wait and see approach with Watson. Not only is rust a concern, but the Texans have also been pretty stingy against QBs, allowing just 12.6 fantasy PPG, the third-fewest in the NFL. That is partially because you can run all over them, and the Browns have two great running backs. They could opt to ease Watson back in and let the running game do its thing. There are certainly options where you can get away from Watson this week.





QBs to play over Watson: Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence and Jimmy Garoppolo.





Play Watson over: Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Marcus Mariota, Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill.