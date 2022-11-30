NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Tagovailoa scored just 15.96 fantasy points in Week 12 against the Texans, but that was because the Dolphins had such a big lead that Tagovailoa was pulled early from the game. And while they scored early, it was because a rushing TD and fumble-recovery score. That tends to happen against the Texans. The Niners defense is a tough one, in fact they have allowed just 13.1 fantasy PPG to QBs, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. However, Tagovailoa has been so reliable for fantasy that you should still start him despite the tough matchup. He had scored more than 23 fantasy points in three straight games prior to last week. Trusting Tagovailoa is also trusting Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and head coach Mike McDaniel. Plus, this game has the potential to turn into a shootout between two loaded offenses. Continue to ride with Tagovailoa.
Herbert was a start last week, and boy did he come through, throwing for 274 yards and three scores. He also rushed for a season-high 38 yards. It was the most touchdowns he had thrown since Week 2 (which was the game he injured his ribs against the Chiefs). Herbert finished with 28.76 fantasy points, the most he’s scored this season and enough to make him a top-three QB on the week. That was after scoring 19.7 fantasy points the week before. He was able to take advantage of the good matchup last week and gets another favorable one this week against the Raiders, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to QBs this season (20.95). Vegas is giving up a ton of production weekly and Herbert is the lucky QB who draws their number this week. Herbert has a favorable schedule to end the season and could go on a run to make up for his early season woes. His hot streak should continue this week in a great matchup.
Two start 'em quarterbacks in one game. Garoppolo only scored 12.94 fantasy points last week, but that was a game during which the Niners led throughout in a shutout of the Saints. There will be more urgency to put up points this week against the Dolphins. Not only does Miami have a high-powered offense that the Niners will have to keep up with, but Miami's defense has allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to QBs this season at 20.6 per game. That includes allowed the fourth-most yards after catch in the NFL, going against an offense that was built to pick up YAC. The best part about the YAC though? Garoppolo gets points for it as well. It was a big reason why I had him as a start against the Cardinals two weeks ago, and he ended up finishing as a top-five QB that week. Garoppolo is not only in play as a streaming option, but there is also a strong case that he is the top streaming option of the week.
Lawrence is coming off his best game as a pro. He threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns as well as the game winning two-point conversion against the Ravens. He had a career-high 129.8 passer rating and 8.7 air yards per attempt in that matchup. He finished with 24.94 fantasy points, the second-most he has scored in a game all season. It was enough for him to finish the week as a top-five fantasy QB. He has now topped 20 fantasy points in two straight and has at least 16 points in five of his last six. He’s also thrown for multiple passing touchdowns in two straight games. Lawrence gets to build off a big game with the best matchup a quarterback can get: the Lions. On the season, the Lions have allowed the most fantasy PPG to QBs (23.8), which includes giving up a bunch of production both through the air and on the ground. We know Lawrence has the capability of putting up points with his legs as well. What makes this even sweeter is that the Lions offense has been putting up points themselves -- especially at home, so this matchup can sneakily be a high-scoring game. Lawrence is in play as a streaming option this week.
Sit 'Em
Watson is set to make his Browns debut this week, and he faces his old team in the Texans. This marks his first game since Jan. 3, 2021. Watson did not play during the 2021 season following an agreement with the Texans after he requested a trade. Watson then served an 11-game suspension this season for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.
Sunday marks his first game with a new team and in a new system. We saw Watson look rusty in the limited preseason action he saw. He then was not allowed to practice with his new teammates until the week of Nov. 14. There is a lot of upside down the stretch here, but it is fine to take a wait and see approach with Watson. Not only is rust a concern, but the Texans have also been pretty stingy against QBs, allowing just 12.6 fantasy PPG, the third-fewest in the NFL. That is partially because you can run all over them, and the Browns have two great running backs. They could opt to ease Watson back in and let the running game do its thing. There are certainly options where you can get away from Watson this week.
QBs to play over Watson: Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Play Watson over: Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Marcus Mariota, Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill.
Back when I had Brady as a sit against the Saints in Week 2, it was a hot take. Unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he’s gone on to be a sit far more often than he has been a start this season. He is coming off two games in a row of multiple passing touchdowns, but Brady still struggles to pile up fantasy points. He has just one game with more than 20 fantasy points and only two other times has topped 18. There’s just not much upside. Then there is the Saints. Brady scored a season low 9.4 fantasy points against them in Week 2 when he threw for 190 yards and one touchdown. Brady has faced the Saints five times since he joined the Bucs. Four times he has failed to top 240 passing yards, and three times he has thrown just one touchdown or fewer. He has averaged 12.4 fantasy PPG against them and has scored more 10 fantasy points against them once in their last four meetings. The Saints might seem like a solid matchup on paper, but it has been anything but for Brady. It's already been an up and down season for Brady, I would look to get away from him against the one team that has had his number, even back when he was putting up MVP numbers.
Tannehill scored more than 19 fantasy points for two straight weeks before finishing with 12.5 fantasy points last week. He was robbed of a touchdown as Derrick Henry fumbled on the 1-yard line, but it still was a lackluster day for Tannehill against the Bengals. After the two hot weeks and with fantasy managers in need of some injury replacements, he was picked up a lot. At this point in his career, Tannehill is a streaming play who can get hot at times, especially in the right matchup. But he has anything but that this week going against Philadelphia. The Eagles have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to QBs this season at just 10.1 per game. In the past month it is 11.01 per game, the second-fewest. However you slice it, the Eagles are the toughest possible matchup for a QB. Get Tannehill out of all your lineups this week -- even in two QB leagues if possible.
The Ravens are not a tough matchup on paper, and they were just lit up by Trevor Lawrence. Unfortunately, that is not enough to make Wilson a play this week. Wilson has struggled mightily, but it reached a new low, literally, last week against Carolina, when he scored a season-low 8.48 fantasy points. The only QB he outscored in Week 12 was Bryce Perkins. Wilson has now failed to top 15 fantasy points in six straight games. He has thrown one touchdown or fewer in each of those games. He also has run for fewer than 10 yards in three straight games and has just one rushing touchdown on the season, so he is no longer adding any value with his legs. Things are bottoming out for Wilson and the Broncos offense right now. Save yourself and your fantasy team the heartache of watching him go out there and try to slog it out just to crack double digit fantasy points. There are far better streaming options on the waiver wire.