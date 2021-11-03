NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends

This is going to be very difficult for a lot of you. Many have grown to know and love Dalton this season. Like he’s a member of the family. Or at least that quirky neighbor who always manages to show up on pizza night. And when you insincerely ask if he wants a slice, he actually takes you up on that offer. But here’s the thing. Dalton tied with Zeke for third on the Cowboys with six targets last week. Dalton had just two receptions. The matchup against the Broncos is tough. They just erased Ricky Seals-Jones last week (as stated here) and I expect the Cowboys to explore other options. Kind of like the way I just take my children out for pizza now.