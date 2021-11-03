NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide receivers

This is the toughest call of the week for me. And I know some people are not going to have a choice with the bye weeks. Here’s my thing with Smith, however. He had nine targets two weeks ago in a blowout loss. And then didn’t get a lot of targets in a blowout win for the Eagles last week. When looking at the possible game script, the Eagles could be in a close contest (or more likely losing), which should give more opportunity to Smith in this one. I’m actually counting on more targets for him this week, more meaningful targets. The Chargers are one of the toughest teams against opposing receivers. But the Patriots didn’t even throw to their RBs, instead going for their WRs. But I trust the Patriots coaches more than the Eagles. Thank you for letting me work this out in my mind right here on the screen -- and I did talk with my guy Matt Okada, too. But I’m out on DeVonta this week. I feel like I’m going to regret it, but I’m (somewhat) comfortable with my position.