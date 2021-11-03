NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
I honestly don’t care if this seems super obvious to you. But check my mentions (or don’t, those backward cap, Oakley-wearing dudes really do put a lot of effort in commenting on my clothes); people are asking about Dak. Classic over-thinking. Being scared about Dak being limited in this offense. And I completely understand this. Picking these players can be a mind (expletive). And if you have Dak and let’s say Matthew Stafford or something, you can be legit worried. I’m starting Dak if he’s playing. He’s had at least three touchdown passes and 20+ fantasy points in five of six games this season. The Broncos have allowed at least two touchdowns in two of their last four and they just traded Von Miller. Consider this your chill, brah moment of the week.
If you read the intro -- I’m not offended if you don’t -- then you know my feelings on the Chargers. I’m hurt, gosh darn it. I like a renewed Chargers effort this week but I’m still starting Jalen. He’s scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games this year. The Chargers have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season. The floor is very safe for Jalen. And honestly, I don’t know why Eagles fans want a new quarterback. Dude looks good.
Look, I knew that Cousins was going to let me down at some point. It’s like when you’re messing around with a German Shepherd. You screw around long enough, eventually you’re going to inadvertently scratch yourself. And don’t you dare get mad at that pooch. You asked for it. I swear, people used to do that with my Papagorgio all the time. But anyway, about Cousins. He’s still the QB2 on the season. He’s played excellent. The Ravens have allowed a Top 10 quarterback in two of their last three. In fact, Baltimore has allowed at least 400 passing yards in three of their last seven. I might eventually hate myself, but I’m going with Cousins.
That’s right, I’m in on Tannehill this week. Remember last year in that Week 16 game without Derrick Henry? Tannehill had 23.7 fantasy points. Plus, he’s been rather frisky in his last two this season, having notched at least 19 points in each. And I love this new-look Rams defense. They are out there like the nWo adding superstars left and right. But they have allowed 300.5 passing yards per game since Week 3. That’s the third-most in the NFL over that time. And I know my friends down in Tennessee are going to hate me for saying this, but the Titans might just pull the upset in this one. You have to check out YouTube predictions to see. I’m not giving that away here.
Do we thinking Joey could be the QB1 this week? Because nobody has been more consistent than he. Joey is the only quarterback with at least two touchdown passes in every game this season. He’s also on a streak with at least three touchdowns in three consecutive. The Browns have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. I really love this matchup for Joey, who has become a must-start every week. He’s in. He’s got a seat at the table. Don’t debate this at all.
Sit 'Em
This has nothing to do with Jones the player. He’s going to be a great backup next season. And I wouldn’t mind if he was the backup to Justin Fields. He’d be excellent. But Jones isn’t being doing any favors with injuries to Saquon Barkley and pretty much his entire receiving corps. Then you have Jason Garrett. I’m sorry, I know I keep going back to him because he’s always the best available player on the wire. But then, he’s always on the wire which should say something.
Here’s another player who has been a huge disappointment, but it’s not always his fault. I kind of wish the Falcons would have traded him to the Saints this week because that would have been awful. And before you grasp and clutch your pearls, make sure you Bing the name Bobby Hebert. Ryan has been inconsistent and the Saints held him to under 275 passing yards in each game last season with only one touchdown in two games to go along with two picks.
I don’t know why I had to drag Teddy into this mess. I like him. I really do. He’s likely to throw for 225 yards and perhaps a pair of touchdowns. He’s a safe-floor kind of guy and a must in a lot of super-flex and two QB leagues. But I’m going to stay away from him in traditional formats, even though the matchup isn’t too bad. The Cowboys will give up some production to the position. But unless you have Tom Brady and you totally forgot to pick up a quarterback until this moment, it’s best to leave him on the bench.
Love Mac Jones. He’s looked good. And now the Patriots are hovering around the .500 mark. Actually, they are at .500 but what I meant was over the scope of a few weeks, they are around a .500 team. This is an interesting matchup. The Panthers are 12th in fewest points allowed to quarterbacks. So it’s not a brick wall. I’m curious to see how the Patriots game plan against this squad. Jones has had less than 15 points in three of his last four. So while the Patriots replaced Brady with Jones, you don’t need to.