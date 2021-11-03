NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

That’s right, I’m in on Tannehill this week. Remember last year in that Week 16 game without Derrick Henry? Tannehill had 23.7 fantasy points. Plus, he’s been rather frisky in his last two this season, having notched at least 19 points in each. And I love this new-look Rams defense. They are out there like the nWo adding superstars left and right. But they have allowed 300.5 passing yards per game since Week 3. That’s the third-most in the NFL over that time. And I know my friends down in Tennessee are going to hate me for saying this, but the Titans might just pull the upset in this one. You have to check out YouTube predictions to see. I’m not giving that away here.