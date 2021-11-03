NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Intro

I've got the best idea in the world. How about sometime around Week 6, every team has a bye. Except for the Vikings and Chargers. And they will play in a bowl game and one of them will be crowned champion. They can then use that to hang banners in their stadium and be really proud of themselves and carry on. It will also save the rest of us from getting our hopes up and saying, "this team could make a run this year, and it feels different."

And honestly, the Los Angeles Dodgers already do this, pretending like their 2020 "World Series" championship was a real thing.

I say this because, one, I'm an idiot. I wrote in this space weeks ago this year's version of the Los Angeles Chargers felt different. It's not. It's the same. They may have a baby-faced coach who loves to go for it on fourth-down manning the helm, but the Chargers are still out there making Chargers-like moves.

Don't even get me started on ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿. I had Cousins in my League of Record, and the Vikings defense going against ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ in my Second City League. Two of my most important leagues (I have five I really care about). I needed to shoot the moon in order to win both matchups. I lost both. I mean, one more Cousins completion would have given me the win. I did not get that win and now I'm as miserable as my SKOL mates out there.

And honestly, I really would love to know what possessed Vikings fans from strolling into my mentions on various social media platforms last week to victory lap me on Kirk Cousins? Have the last 60 years not taught you anything about humility?

I will tread lightly because I'm a Bears fan. But I'm also realistic. Monday would normally be a tough day for me after a disappointing loss. That was an easily winnable game for the Bears. Watching ﻿Justin Fields﻿ work his magic, however, was really the only thing I cared about. The Bears have to make a coaching change at the end of the year. They will. The Bears will likely have to move on from some of my favorite players, too. That's fine. Fields looks like the real deal. I'm not sure if he's going to be playing for Brian Daboll, Kellen Moore or Byron Leftwich next season. I'll leave that up to Theo Epstein to decide. I'm just going to enjoy these next few months watching my quarterback develop and go into next season knowing that we have our franchise guy at the helm.