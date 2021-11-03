NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
For starters -- FOR STARTERS -- you probably already know that you should be starting Justin Tucker. I don’t need to sing it for you. But he is coming off a bye week, so let this be your gentle reminder that you should make sure he’s in your starting lineup and drop your streamer from last week. And I hope this offends you enough for you to seek out my IG account to bring this up. I don’t care. The Vikings also allow the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers this year.
Listen, Younghoe struggled with just nine fantasy points on Sunday. Which snapped a modest two-game streak with double-digit fantasy points. The Saints are right in the middle for fantasy points against kickers. But I went and looked it up -- because I’m awesome and like to do my own research on this piece -- and Younghoe was a perfect three-for-three in both games against the Saints last year. Not that last year has much effect on this year; I’m just kind of happy it backed me up.
You know it’s a strange week when Cairo misses an extra point. Dude is automatic. He still finished with 10 points, though, so he’s all good. (BTW, it is sometimes weird to write out tho because apparently, I’m some Gen Z kid.) Let me tell you this, however. The Steelers are top 10 in fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers. I know, I was kind of thrown by that, too. But it’s true.
I hope my dude is still kicking for the Dolphins this week. It hasn’t been great for him lately. He missed a 36-yarder early against the Bills, which was bad. But did manage five points this week with a 50-plus boot for a score. The Texans actually give up less points to kickers than the Dolphins. But I’m also worried about Ka'imi Fairbairn, too. In fact, I anticipate writing this whole thing over again after both teams bring in kickers for tryouts this week. But this is a great matchup on both sides. Seriously, though. Nothing says living like streaming a Dolphins or Texans kicker.
Sit 'Em
McPherson has been on a nice stretch as of late. His seven points on Sunday broke a two-game streak with at least 10 fantasy points. And while the Bengals have been good offensively, McPherson has had double-digits just three times this year, and seven points or less in five games this year. The Browns have been one of the best against kickers this season. And I’m not mentioning the thing you’re all thinking of, either.
I know, this one is wild. Like when one of your friends says he doesn’t like pizza. It is jarring. Joseph has been great this year. At least 10 points in five of six. But there is a single one-point outlier that has me concerned. He scored only one point against the Browns. Feels like this could be a similar type of circumstance. Both the Browns and Ravens are tough against opposing kickers. The weather shouldn’t be too much of a factor (the rough stuff is slated for Friday), but you know my feelings on dome kickers going outdoors.
McLaughlin hasn’t been great this year. He’s had double-digit fantasy points just twice this year. This offense has struggled in recent weeks with injuries, so it’s hard to really trust its kicker in this one. The Bengals have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this year.