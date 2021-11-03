NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Running backs

I know this might seem obvious to you. Well, at least those of you who follow the FPA. The Panthers have allowed the second-fewest points to running backs this season. So you might think it’s time to pivot to another running back. But I’m staying in. And it might be as ill-fated as when Rusty Ryan was trying to call out the bluff of Danny Ocean when he was teaching those CW stars to play cards in Ocean’s Eleven. The Panthers have been a bit more vulnerable to running backs in recent weeks. And we saw the Patriots not even try to throw the ball to running backs last week. And the Panthers have allowed the fifth-fewest receptions to running backs. So look for the Patriots to run the ball against this defense.