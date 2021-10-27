NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight ends

I’m really hoping Zac Taylor throws the ball a lot this week. Because I’m listing just about every available pass catcher as a start this week. I’m not sure if I’m expecting Mike White to push this team into a high-scoring affair or what. But here’s my thing; C.J. is playing too well to bench right now. He had two touchdown receptions of more than 30 yards. The fifth tight end to do that in a game in 35 years. The Jets have been generous to tight ends. But this is more about how good C.J. has been.