NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
REVENGE GAME!!! Henry has been one of the best tight ends in fantasy in recent weeks. Well, he has just eight receptions, which isn’t much. But he does have a touchdown in each of his last four games. The Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.
The general rule is starting your tight ends against the Texans forever. I mean, Zach Ertz played in his first game with the Birds and ended up with a huge touchdown reception against the Texans. And it seems like tight ends score a touchdown in every game played in Houston. It’s the epicenter for That Helps No One. Though starting Higbee this week is going to help everyone.
The Seahawks offensive line looked horrible on Monday night. There is going to be a target correction at some point as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett need their looks. But if you are looking for a matchup play this week; the Jaguars have allowed the fourth-most points to the position. Just the Ravens, Chargers and Texans have been worse.
The opposite side of the spectrum here. The Bills are a tough matchup for tight ends. But Gesicki barely qualifies, because he’s a wide receiver disguised as a tight end who has eligibility for the position. Don’t question it, just enjoy it. Kind of like the time when I had my daughter in the arcade at Shadow Ridge Palm Desert and the Ms. Pac-Man machine was giving out free credits. I don’t mind telling you I eventually beat that high score. Err, I mean my daughter totally did.
Dude won the power struggle. Like when Shawn Michaels – sorry, I feel like I’ve used this analogy before. Here’s the thing, though. Goedert is the most reliable receiver for the Eagles moving forward. He led the Eagles with 70 receiving yards against the Raiders. The second time this year he’s led the team in receiving.
I’m really hoping Zac Taylor throws the ball a lot this week. Because I’m listing just about every available pass catcher as a start this week. I’m not sure if I’m expecting Mike White to push this team into a high-scoring affair or what. But here’s my thing; C.J. is playing too well to bench right now. He had two touchdown receptions of more than 30 yards. The fifth tight end to do that in a game in 35 years. The Jets have been generous to tight ends. But this is more about how good C.J. has been.
Sit 'Em
I had this guy as a sit last week and he burned me with a touchdown. Honestly, I’m rooting more for my start/sit recs more than my own fantasy teams, so that was a gut-punch on a Sunday evening. Cox has great chemistry with Carson Wentz this year, which is good for the long term. This is a tough matchup. But so was last week.
Oh my gosh another REVENGE GAME! Cook played with the Patriots from (checks notes), oh man, he never did. It thought he had some time in New England wedged between Tennessee and St. Louis. He did not. But I will say this, the Patriots are a tough matchup for opposing tight ends. And if it’s not a REVENGE GAME, I’m going to need to pass.
I really like this Freiermuth and I’m going to pick him a ton next year when Aaron Rodgers becomes the quarterback of the Steelers. Hey, let me try to breathe that into life. But for this week, with his current quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, well, I just don’t like the matchup. The Browns have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.
Oh man, this is tough. RSJ has been really good this year, in for Ian Thomas. However, I’m not down with the matchup. The Broncos have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. I understand if you’re out there looking at the waiver wire and not seeing anything better than Ricky. I certainly won’t judge you if you need to play him. I’m just looking at some other guys.