NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Defenses

The Saints were a pretty hot add in the week leading up to a game against Geno Smith , as you would imagine. This is one of those things where you’ll sleep on your defense for most of the week before you go and switch it up. But it is worth noting the Saints were great against the Bucs in two regular-season games against the Bucs last year. And allowed less than 200 passing yards to Brady in the playoffs. So I really don’t hate the play at all. Let’s rock and roll. I mean, the reasons why I thought the Bears could pull off the upset last week against Tampa Bay apply here. So let’s go.