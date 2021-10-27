NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
My guy Younghoe with a clutch kick against the Dolphins on Sunday. I was so happy for him. I was a little bummed for my friend M.J. Acosta-Ruiz. We did a segment on Total Access on Friday where I implored Tua Tagovailoa to make her look good from a week ago. Although he kind of did, which was cool. So now I’m not even a little sad my guy came through with that clutch kick. And by the way, I wasn’t just on that show as a fantasy guy, either. They let me talk real football and everything.
The Vikings and Cowboys are expected to have one of the highest-scoring games of the weekend, so I’m willing to go back with Joseph this week. He wasn’t somebody I would have kept during the bye or anything like that. But he’s had at least double-digits in two of his last three, four of his last five. Which actually is the more-impressive stats and should have led with that one. Forgive me.
Oh yeah, I’m going with the Bass Man in this one. Let’s just go ahead and call him Billy Gunn. Which makes no sense to you if you’re not a 1990s WWE mark. But Bass has scored at least eight fantasy points in all but one game this season. Double-digits in four of six. What, is that two-thirds of his games? And the Dolphins have been ruined by Matthew Wright and Younghoe in consecutive weeks, so let’s let the Bass Man pile on here.
I bring this up, because I picked up Gano all over the place on Sunday morn and the dude absolutely came through. And that never happens. You know what I mean? I stream a kicker and it’s usually the guy who kicks two extra points and then misses his lone field-goal attempt, only to get cut the following week. But I wasn’t about to drop him, so I held on to him. Forgot to change him and then get a zero the following week. But Gano was so good on Sunday, I should move on because he’s not going to do that again. I’m a hopeless optimist, eh?
Sit 'Em
Speaking of guys who scored just two points. Here comes Elliott! But hey, if we’re doing the thing where you just want a guy who has one of the best matchups on the week, this is it. The Lions have allowed the most points to kickers this season. There is a good opportunity here. I mean, I know the matchup seems right. But the Lions at least seem fun. The players seem to get after it for Dan Campbell. I’m not getting that vibe from the Eagles. Like at all. So if it’s all the same to you, I’d rather avoid him, despite the choice matchup.
I don’t like warm-weather (or dome) kickers going into the cold. It’s not severe weather in Buffalo yet, but rain is in the forecast. Sanders has five or less points in three of his last four games. The Bills have allowed the eighth-fewest points to kickers this season. So this all checks out, right? We don’t want to do this?
I mean, do we need to even start with the name? I’m sure it’s something about resiliency because he’s had to live with that last name for the entirety of his life and has managed to reach the NFL. But this is a tough matchup against the Broncos. I don’t like the way the Football Team’s offense has looked. For that reason, I’m out.
Look, I’m sure he’s a delightful human being. But he’s yet to break double-digits this season. I know some might think this is a chance for the Jets to catch the Bengals napping after a huge win over the Ravens to move into first place in the AFC North. I don’t have enough trust right now in this Jets offense to go with their kicker. Sorry. I feel bad for writing that.