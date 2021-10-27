NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Running backs

The Bears offense was kind of terrible on Sunday against the Buccaneers. But my guy Khalil was dealing. I mean, he’s probably going to cut ﻿David Montgomery﻿’s time in Chicago short because he’s playing so well. Seriously, I love Monty, but he did that to Jordan Howard. And now Khalil will do that to him. The Bears have no trouble -- no trouble -- finding running backs. I think that Khalil would already be the third-best running back in Packers history. But man, if we could hit on some of the other guys, that would be amazing. I honestly want the Bears to one day be that team that wins 35-31 track meets, instead of struggling to break 14 points every week. But at least we can start the running backs.