NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Oh my gosh. Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 passing yards with three touchdowns. The third-most passing yards by a Bengals quarterback in the last 30 years. And I remember going into last week, wondering if he was going to be a guy to leave on the bench. I said no. Joey B is way too swaggy to leave on your bench. I know the Jets haven’t been super generous to running backs. Maybe this a running back game for the Bengals. I don’t care. I’m going with my guy Joey B.
Look at Ryan, out there leading a 57-yard drive that resulted in our guy Younghoe Koo kicking the winner to end it. We will talk about him a bit later. But look at Ryan. He passed for 336 yards, two passing touchdowns and one pick in Week 7. In fact, Ryan has 10 passing touchdowns and only one interception in his last four games. Feels like he’s starting to get that rub from Arthur Smith. Maybe he can feel free to mix in Calvin Ridley just a bit more. That would be super.
The last time we saw Trevor, he threw for 319 and a touchdown against the Dolphins in London. But you can see every time on the field, he’s starting to get a little bit better. I feel like this is going to end up being a slow burn. Like the buildup to Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega. And Trevor looks like the kind of guy who would be yelling, “Cowboy (expletive)” sometime soon -- and that doesn’t mean what you think it means, non-wrestling people. I do love this matchup, however.
This is why we like Winston this week, he was great against the Seahawks on Monday night. And we are looking at a REVENGE GAME as well. The Bears never got a chance to take advantage of the banged up Buccaneers defense. But we’ve seen Sean Payton do this before, where he takes something that Matt Nagy did that was great in theory and then take it to another level. BTW, is Nagy still the coach? He is, isn’t he?
I’m sure many of you saw this from the preseason. I mean, I had Cousins as the second-best quarterback in the division. And honestly, I still find it funny and I’m glad you are all keeping me in the algorithm. Maybe help me out on TikTok, too if you get a chance. But I loved Cousins coming into this season. I even held on to him during the draft. And I can’t wait to start him again this week as well. The Cowboys have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. And if I’m being truthful. I mean, Cousins looks like the guy who will steal your fries at Portillo’s. But he’s almost a matchup-proof quarterback right now.
How is it possible that DBJ is the team’s best quarterback, the best running back and now the best receiver. I’m on record saying I hope he’s the Bears backup next season because I really do love him. I just have trouble with him on my fantasy teams. I will say this is a good matchup for Danny on paper. The Chiefs have looked terrible. Though this feels like a week when the Chiefs turn it around and start putting it all together. Still. I’d be willing to trot out Jones again in a pinch. I mean, in leagues where I had to start him because Cousins was on a bye, that’s not happening again this week. But there is still some value here.
Sit 'Em
It’s rather ridic the Dolphins are looking to trade for a quarterback because watching the game on Sunday, I never got the sense it Was Tua who held this team back. Not in the least. Tua finished with 291 passing yards and four touchdown passes, but two interceptions. I don’t totally mind those picks when you have a young, developing quarterback. But the Bills have allowed the fewest points to quarterbacks this year. He’s not automatic. Like Kirk Cousins. Good lord, what did I just write?
I only bring this up because Jimmy G. is coming to face his hometown team. Actually, Jimmy is from Arlington Heights so they really will be the hometown team in a few years. But look, the 49ers offense hasn’t looked great in a while outside of Elijah Mitchell. And I know it was raining in Santa Clara on Sunday night but this isn’t a matchup that I would want to roll with this week. The Bears do have a lot of talented play makers on defense who can get to the quarterback.
The Patriots took Justin Herbert apart last season, giving the rookie an embarrassing home loss. Now it’s time for Brandon Staley to do the same to Mac Jones. I mean, I know Brandon wasn’t the Chargers coach at the time. But he’s had to have seen the film by now, right? Maybe Justin has mentioned it a time or two. This feels like the kind of thing that Brandon would take personally, you know what I’m saying? The Chargers have also allowed the fifth-fewest points to quarterbacks. And not in a bogus way like the Jets had last week. Like, the Chargers are legit good.
I really liked Heinicke coming into this season. I really did think the Football Team should have given him a shot. But here’s my thing: I’m not going to just bail out on Heinicke because he has shown some ability. The Broncos, however, have been really good against quarterbacks this year -- having allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position. There is no rational reason to start him, although I’m preparing myself for some sob story on Twitter. Go ahead and send it; I’m interested to hear about it.