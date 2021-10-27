NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterbacks

How is it possible that DBJ is the team’s best quarterback, the best running back and now the best receiver. I’m on record saying I hope he’s the Bears backup next season because I really do love him. I just have trouble with him on my fantasy teams. I will say this is a good matchup for Danny on paper. The Chiefs have looked terrible. Though this feels like a week when the Chiefs turn it around and start putting it all together. Still. I’d be willing to trot out Jones again in a pinch. I mean, in leagues where I had to start him because Cousins was on a bye, that’s not happening again this week. But there is still some value here.



