NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Intro

I would have given Tom Brady the football back. I know that flies in the face of a lot of tough guys on Twitter, who claim that they would have asked for a million bucks or something. Which, you know, is a complete and utter fabrication. Because if it had been them, they would have likely given the ball back for a Bud Light. So, let's put that out there right up front.

But here's the thing: The ball wasn't really Mike Evans' to give away. He lost his train of thought in the heat of the moment. The training staff went out there and retrieved the ball for a fair trade. I know Darren Rovell was out there talking about how that football was worth $500k or something. But I've seen enough Pawn Stars to know that is laughable. And you're not going to get very far if the football isn't authenticated and whatnot. I thought Byron Kennedy (that's the dude) did the right thing getting a helmet, some other swag and Bitcoin. Byron also made media rounds and is having a lot of fun with it, which is pretty cool.

To me, it's like if my toddler took my Shohei Ohtani bobblehead and handed it to one of my neighbors. Like, you would expect to get that back right? I mean, not my neighbors because many of them are terrible people. But good people would be like, "That's cool," and hand it back without an extensive negotiation. And I know Byron initially didn't want to hand the ball back, but eventually did the right thing. It was a cool moment; how about we chill on knocking that guy?

But let's talk for a minute how terrible that loss was for the Bears. Chicago has been handled by a lot of good teams -- the Rams, Browns and Packers. I will need to figure out how we beat the Bengals and Raiders. But that loss to the Buccaneers was something else. I mean, the offensive line isn't great by any stretch. But Khalil Herbert ran for more than 100 yards and they still couldn't turn that into a touchdown on the whole day. And now the internet is ready to claim that his career is now, which (again) is supremely laughable. It's hilarious.

I'm still of the mind Justin Fields is the future at quarterback for the Chicago Bears. I thought -- when watching the preseason -- that Brian Daboll really schemed up Mitch Trubisky to show the Bears management he could probably do the same for Fields. And the dude looks like he was born to be the coach of the Chicago Bears. But we are getting way ahead of ourselves. Watch the Bears win this week and somehow be sitting in the seventh seed for the playoffs when the week is over.