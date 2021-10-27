NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide receivers

﻿﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿﻿ is my guy. He’s amazing. But we have to recognize ﻿﻿Tee Higgins﻿﻿ leads the Bengals with a 27 percent target share. His breakout game is going to happen. If you look at the fantasy points against, the Jets are tough against the pass. Or more like, teams just run on them, which could be huge for the Bengals' starting running back. He’s likely to have a huge game because he always crushes the jobber teams of the NFL. But the Jets have allowed 35 points per game since Week 4, so I’m not afraid to take a chance on a player like Tee.