NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions.
Start 'Em
Pittman has started to live up to that preseason promise we had been counting on. Part of it comes from his 26 percent target share since Week 2. He’s had at least 20 fantasy points in two of his last three games. Dude is going out there and “Mossing” people for footballs. I think Kyle Brandt should start doing “angry catches” or something like that. And the Titans have allowed the second-most receptions, receiving yards and fantasy points to receivers this year.
There was a time when we thought the Washington FT was going to win the NFC East because of its defense. Well, I did and I’m trying to rope in as many people into this as possible here so I don’t look too bad. This is a great matchup for Sutton who has been the WR16 since Week 2. The FT have been generous to fantasy receivers this year.
Is Manny Sanders like the Robert Horry of the NFL? He goes to teams and great things happen? Hit me up on Twitter if you have a better one. But Manny has been the WR12 since Week 3 (18.5 fantasy points per game). He leads the NFL with eight red zone targets. I mean, he’s made poor Gabriel Davis obsolete. Miami -- the team he faces this week -- has allowed the most fantasy points per game to receivers since Week 5.
I do believe the Bears are going to win this week. I’m a fan. Look, if I would be willing to give back that Brady ball, I’m clearly a mark for the NFL. But even in a Bears victory, Deebo should score some points. Look at what Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were able to do. The problem is Jimmy G. isn’t Brady. But even so, Deebo has at least 16 fantasy points in five of six games.
Ja'Marr Chase is my guy. He’s amazing. But we have to recognize Tee Higgins leads the Bengals with a 27 percent target share. His breakout game is going to happen. If you look at the fantasy points against, the Jets are tough against the pass. Or more like, teams just run on them, which could be huge for the Bengals' starting running back. He’s likely to have a huge game because he always crushes the jobber teams of the NFL. But the Jets have allowed 35 points per game since Week 4, so I’m not afraid to take a chance on a player like Tee.
It feels like a matter of time before K.J. Osborn becomes the No. 2 guy. I won’t say Osborn is better than Justin Jefferson like some dude on the internet said earlier this year (I’d find the tweet, but I muted the dude). I will say I love this game for Thielen, who has five receiving touchdowns this year. The Cowboys have allowed the third-most yards per game to receivers this year. And honestly, I’m going to feel bad I muted all of these Vikings fans if they lose to the Cowboys. (They won’t, though. I’m picking the Vikings.)
I love Dallas Goedert in this game. I have him listed as a start, because I believe Goedert is the most-reliable pass catcher. But I have some love for Smith, too. He’s had 23 percent of the target share, which is the most on the team. The Lions have allowed at least one Top 25 fantasy receiver in six of seven games. And since the Lions are going to be leading for most of this one, the Eagles will once again be game-scripted into throwing the football.
It’s been rough for the Panthers passing game over the last couple of weeks. I’m a Sam Darnold guy. You know this about me. I’m not ready to dismiss Sam; I’m also not streaming him this week. It’s hurt Moore over the past couple of weeks. But I like the matchup enough to get D.J. into the lineup this week. Moore had a mixed game against the Falcons in a rematch last year but did have a nice contest the first time they matched up.
Sit 'Em
Every week, I bless one “sit” receiver with destiny. I feel really good that Boyd is going to come through against the Jets. You have Ja’Marr crushing it. Higgins is getting a ton of targets. I mean, it’s come to the point where you could probably just drop Boyd this week. So he’s a lock for 20 points in this one. But I still have to list him as a sit to make this happen.
Waddle had eight targets and six receptions against the Bills in Week 2. That’s promising. The Bills defense coming off a bye week doesn’t feel like a wise choice.