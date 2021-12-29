Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

Published: Dec 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
Tennessee Titans · WR
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2021 · 8-7-0

He’s back, baby! If you were too scared to get him into your lineup last week and still managed to reach the ‘ship, well I’m not sure you deserve it. Hahaha. I’m just sort of kidding. But I’m firing him up again this week against the Dolphins. The matchup is the matchup. I don’t even care. Dude had 16 targets in his return. Find a spot for him in your lineup. 

Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow
Las Vegas Raiders · WR
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2021 · 9-6-0

Take a dive into Raiders twitter and you’ll find out this is the most important game of Derek Carr’s career. Who knows, it might be. But Derek can keep the Raiders' playoff hopes alive with a win. Renfrow has seen his targets go down over the last couple of weeks, but buy the dip as they like to say. Renfrow should see an increase in volume this week against the Colts. 

Christian Kirk
Christian Kirk
Arizona Cardinals · WR
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2021 · 11-4-0

Looking for volume in this game, too. Kirk has 9-plus targets in back-to-back games. He’s really seen his point total increase in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins. Kirk has averaged 14 points in those five games without DHop this season. And, I’m not going to lie, I would expect the Cardinals to be in a deficit and forced to throw the ball in this one. 

DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles · WR
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2021 · 6-9-0

I know it’s been sort of a roller coaster for DeVonta this year, but that’s what to expect from rookie receivers. We can’t all be Jaylen Waddle. But here’s the thing: He’s coming off a great game against the Giants (19 fantasy points). The matchup against the Football Team is great. Washington has allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers this year.

Sit 'Em

Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
Washington Football Team · WR
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2021 · 8-7-0

Oh man, this is nothing against Terry. I mean, I wish he could enter the NFL’s transfer portal. If such a thing existed, of course. But dude is coming off a game in which he had eight receptions for 113 yards. Wait, that’s his last four games combined. The matchup against the Eagles this week is tough. Philly has allowed one top-30 WR in the last seven games. 

Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers · WR
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2021 · 7-8-0

Claypool has scored only one touchdown in 13 games this season, which was kind of his thing as a rookie. The Browns have allowed one top-15 receiver over the last six weeks. I do believe the Steelers might have one miracle game left in them, and it might be in time to ruin the Browns' season. But I can’t trust Claypool. 

Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd
Cincinnati Bengals · WR
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 · 11-4-0

It’s hard to go against the Bengals when seemingly everyone was involved in the passing game just a week ago. But the Chiefs should put up more resistance than the Ravens. The Chiefs have allowed multiple top-30 WRs in two of their 15 games this season. So, if you think he’s going to score more than Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, then go for it. I’m not taking that risk. 

D.J. Moore
D.J. Moore
Carolina Panthers · WR
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2021 · 7-8-0

Oh my gosh, talk about players you wish could enter the NFL transfer portal, D.J. would be high on that list. He’s had only one touchdown in his last 11 games. Now he’s got the Saints, who have allowed the third-fewest red zone targets to receivers this season. He’s probably going to score two after reading that, but I can’t start him. 

