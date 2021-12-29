NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

Michel has been the reason why the Rams have played so well in recent weeks. Yes, I know that Cooper Kupp exists, but it’s been Michel who has been the workhorse of this team. Michel has 100-plus scrimmage yards in three of his last four games. And you have to love this matchup. The Ravens have allowed at least 15 fantasy points in three of their last four. The Ravens defense is like that Royal Rumble participant that you pop for because you hear their music, and then you get sad because you realize their best days are behind them.