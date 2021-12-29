NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
You know I like to avoid dome kickers going on the road in December. Thankfully, the Rams don’t play in a dome; it’s a canopy. But there is still going to be some hesitation. Rain is in the forecast right now, so I might have to adjust later in the week. But Gay has been the highest scoring kicker over the last month, going four games with double-digit points. I expect more opportunities for him this week.
I know the Colts have been tough on kickers in recent weeks. But Matt Prater just flat-out missed kicks against this team on Christmas, likely costing a bunch of you some leagues. The Raiders offense is still pretty good. Carlson is going to get his chances, so I would continue to feel comfortable with him.
McPherson has been the man in recent weeks. He returned from his bye in Week 11 and scored 20 points. He’s scored double-digits in five of his last six games. The Chiefs defense has been tough, no doubt about it. But I trust this Bengals offense enough, so I’m sticking with him in the finals.
Greg the Leg has been really solid in recent weeks; he’s scored at least seven fantasy points in every game, starting with his nine points against the Chiefs in Week 11. He managed eight points on Sunday night despite not even kicking a field goal. I swear, that 56 points against the FT looks so incredible right now. Still, just start him. The Cowboys might not get eight touchdowns, but he’ll be fine.
Sit 'Em
I like Patterson. He’s been pretty good. He’s had double-digit points in three of his last four games, including 10 points in the Lions' loss to the Falcons. But anytime you get that dome kicker going outside, I’m likely out. He had just four points at Denver in Week 14. Seattle is supposed to be freezing with rain on Sunday.
The Cardinals are giving him another chance against the Cowboys. You don’t have to make the same mistake. Prater has scored just 10 total points in the last two weeks. He was miserable against the Colts on Christmas.
Hey look, Myers will have to kick in bad weather, too. And with conditions like those in the forecasts, it wouldn’t surprise me if it was a low-scoring game. Plus, Myers hasn’t scored more than seven points since Week 6 (eight points) and has no games with double-digit points this season.
Wright has been good in recent weeks, scoring a combined 19 points in his last two games. I would expect that trend to end this week against the Patriots who have been one of the toughest against kickers this season.