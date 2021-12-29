NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Intro

Congratulations to those who will be playing in your fantasy Super Bowl this week. Not so much for those of you sickos who want to stretch this out until Week 18. But those of you who will be playing for fantasy gold this week. That is awesome.

For those of you who missed the 'ship, you can blame me. I mean, some of you literally have. I won't post (or link) to the tweet where some individual blamed me for Russell Gage's lack of production, but it absolutely was a thing this week, and that person was ratio'd into oblivion, so I'll spare him here. Still, though. Whatever makes you feel better and gets you through the day.

I have my share of misfires. Gage wasn't great, though he saw a lot of snaps and targets. It didn't work out. I mean, it's not like I'm the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. At least not anymore.

The best thing about the game is the randomness. I think it was Gregg Rosenthal who said it best when he pointed out there is chaos in the NFL every week. The Bills look like one of the top contenders in the AFC right now. A few weeks ago they lost to the Jaguars and then eventually got beat by the Patriots who attempted just three passes ... only to go out and dominate the Patriots in Week 16.

Embrace the chaos. Make an educated choice, and let's roll it the punches. And if you feel the need to take to Twitter to blame me for any of this, that's fine. I can handle it.