NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

I’m not sure what interim coach -- wait, what’s that? Matt Nagy is still in place? Oh well. I contend that there is a lot of good young talent, rolling with the Bears' No. 2s. Although I did see Thomas Graham Jr. get a little bit of time last week. The point to all of this passive aggressive griping about the Bears not playing the kids is that the defense has low-key been decent this year. To the point I believe Sean Desai should get another look next season, but that will all depend on the new coach coming in. But start the Bears against the Giants this week. The Giants have allowed the seventh-most points to DSTs over the last four weeks.