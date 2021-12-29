NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Goedert didn’t have a great game against the Giants last week. But then again, a lot of the Eagles stars were not asked to do a whole lot and DeVonta Smith kind of stole the show anyway. I expect a better performance this week against the Football Team that allowed a monster against Dalton Schultz last week (who I actually didn’t like coming into that game). But Goedert did have 135 receiving yards against the Football Team earlier this year. Anything close to that would be amazing.
It takes some time for tight ends to develop. And let’s be honest, this Bears offense hasn’t been great since, well, since I’ve been alive. But we’ve started to see some progress from Kmet, who is starting to make some huge plays after the catch. There have been glimpses and not some Adam Shaheen-type plays where you think he might be good. But some "Oh shoot, this could be a George Kittle type of player for the Bears at some point" plays. All right, Kittle is kind of a high bar. But like a really productive tight end in the future (or even this week).
The Colts have been surprisingly generous to opposing tight ends this year. They have allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position this season and gave up a decent point total to Zach Ertz last week. Moreau had a solid outing last week against the Broncos, catching four passes for 67 yards.
I’m always playing Fant on faith this season. Like, if I had just streamed tight ends against the Eagles I’d probably be better off. But Fant gets targets in this offense. The Chargers struggle against tight ends, though they did well against him earlier. But that kind of thinking had me off Dalton Schultz last week against the Football Team. I’ll go with Fant this week once again this week for a safe floor.
Sit 'Em
A rando Texans tight end is always a good start -- but it has to be at the Epicenter. Not on the road. Jordan was a player our own Cynthia Frelund talked up a few weeks ago at Seattle (Liz Loza made this call on Sunday as well). And he’s been fine in spot starts. I don’t like the matchup against the 49ers, however. San Francisco has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this year.
Cook has been fine over the past couple of weeks. Nothing incredible. He hasn’t seen double-digits since Week 12 against the Broncos. But he’s not consistently featured in this offense enough to trust this week. The Broncos are also tough against tight ends, having allowed the fourth-fewest points to tight ends this season.
Look, I love Kyle. He’s my dynasty tight end in a league I’m doing with Kyle Yates and a lot of heavy hitters Sorry, I was just doing a little bragging. But the Bills have been one of the best against tight ends. They absolutely shut down Hunter Henry who was coming off a monster. Not that Henry and Pitts are in the same category. Again, I’m not sure you have better options in season-long leagues. But this is a tough, tough matchup.