NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

It takes some time for tight ends to develop. And let’s be honest, this Bears offense hasn’t been great since, well, since I’ve been alive. But we’ve started to see some progress from Kmet, who is starting to make some huge plays after the catch. There have been glimpses and not some Adam Shaheen-type plays where you think he might be good. But some "Oh shoot, this could be a George Kittle type of player for the Bears at some point" plays. All right, Kittle is kind of a high bar. But like a really productive tight end in the future (or even this week).