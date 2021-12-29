NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Our own Kimmie Chex has called Joey B the "swaggiest" quarterback in the league. And that was confirmed on Monday night by Hawk. So, he's got that going for him. He's been the QB4 over the last three weeks, averaging just under 25 points per game. He's averaged around 333 passing yards over the last month -- that's the most in the NFL. It's a tough matchup against the Chiefs. I get that. I'm also riding with him until the end.