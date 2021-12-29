NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Hurts had a weird game on Sunday, where he didn't crack 200 passing yards (199) and his rushing total was pretty low. But there are a lot of good reasons to keep Hurts in your lineup. He's good at football. Jalen had nearly 30 points against the Football Team earlier this season. And the FT has been destroyed by quarterbacks, having allowed the most fantasy points to the position this year.
I know, I'm counting on some quarterbacks to bounce back this week. But I trust the matchup. The Ravens have allowed the most passing yards per game this year (295.5) and Stafford -- despite kind of a bummer outing last week that you somehow survived -- is still top four in passing yards and touchdowns this season.
Our own Kimmie Chex has called Joey B the "swaggiest" quarterback in the league. And that was confirmed on Monday night by Hawk. So, he's got that going for him. He's been the QB4 over the last three weeks, averaging just under 25 points per game. He's averaged around 333 passing yards over the last month -- that's the most in the NFL. It's a tough matchup against the Chiefs. I get that. I'm also riding with him until the end.
All right, this is a huge risk. Cousins was good against the Packers in their first meeting when he went for over 25 fantasy points in Week 11. That was in a warmly indoors stadium in Minneapolis. This is prime time. Outdoors in Lambeau. He hasn't been good in Green Bay since that tie in Week 2 of 2018. However, the Packers have allowed two or more passing touchdowns in five straight games.
Sit 'Em
Oh my gosh, the Ryan Tannehill REVENGE GAME! But I can't do it. He's had seven consecutive games without multiple touchdowns passes. He's averaged 13 fantasy points in games without Derrick Henry, even though he has become the de facto goal-line back. Which is the only thing that has saved him.
Dome quarterbacks outdoors aren't usually my thing. But I have Kirk Cousins as a start and it's like I don't even recognize myself. Ryan hasn't been a top-15 QB since Week 9. That's going to change against the Bills who have allowed the fewest points per game to QBs this year.
I love Tua. I defend him on national television. But he's had fewer than 20 fantasy points in every game since Week 7. Tennessee has allowed zero top-16 quarterbacks since Week 12. This defense has really come around. I love him but can't start him.
I know, it seems like such a smash matchup. I just can't do it. Russ hasn't cooked all year. Might as well call him Postmates Wilson. He's had three-plus touchdowns just once this season. Same with 300-yard passing games. Also, the Lions have played well defensively. They have allowed a fantasy quarterback to top-20 fantasy points only once in their last eight games.