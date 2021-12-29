Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Published: Dec 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles · QB
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2021 · 6-9-0

Hurts had a weird game on Sunday, where he didn't crack 200 passing yards (199) and his rushing total was pretty low. But there are a lot of good reasons to keep Hurts in your lineup. He's good at football. Jalen had nearly 30 points against the Football Team earlier this season. And the FT has been destroyed by quarterbacks, having allowed the most fantasy points to the position this year.

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams · QB
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2021 · 8-7-0

I know, I'm counting on some quarterbacks to bounce back this week. But I trust the matchup. The Ravens have allowed the most passing yards per game this year (295.5) and Stafford -- despite kind of a bummer outing last week that you somehow survived -- is still top four in passing yards and touchdowns this season.

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals · QB
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 · 11-4-0

Our own Kimmie Chex has called Joey B the "swaggiest" quarterback in the league. And that was confirmed on Monday night by Hawk. So, he's got that going for him. He's been the QB4 over the last three weeks, averaging just under 25 points per game. He's averaged around 333 passing yards over the last month -- that's the most in the NFL. It's a tough matchup against the Chiefs. I get that. I'm also riding with him until the end.

Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings · QB
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2021 · 12-3-0

All right, this is a huge risk. Cousins was good against the Packers in their first meeting when he went for over 25 fantasy points in Week 11. That was in a warmly indoors stadium in Minneapolis. This is prime time. Outdoors in Lambeau. He hasn't been good in Green Bay since that tie in Week 2 of 2018. However, the Packers have allowed two or more passing touchdowns in five straight games.

Sit 'Em

Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans · QB
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2021 · 8-7-0

Oh my gosh, the Ryan Tannehill REVENGE GAME! But I can't do it. He's had seven consecutive games without multiple touchdowns passes. He's averaged 13 fantasy points in games without Derrick Henry, even though he has become the de facto goal-line back. Which is the only thing that has saved him.

Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
Atlanta Falcons · QB
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2021 · 9-6-0

Dome quarterbacks outdoors aren't usually my thing. But I have Kirk Cousins as a start and it's like I don't even recognize myself. Ryan hasn't been a top-15 QB since Week 9. That's going to change against the Bills who have allowed the fewest points per game to QBs this year.

Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins · QB
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2021 · 10-5-0

I love Tua. I defend him on national television. But he's had fewer than 20 fantasy points in every game since Week 7. Tennessee has allowed zero top-16 quarterbacks since Week 12. This defense has really come around. I love him but can't start him.

Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks · QB
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2021 · 2-12-1

I know, it seems like such a smash matchup. I just can't do it. Russ hasn't cooked all year. Might as well call him Postmates Wilson. He's had three-plus touchdowns just once this season. Same with 300-yard passing games. Also, the Lions have played well defensively. They have allowed a fantasy quarterback to top-20 fantasy points only once in their last eight games.

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW