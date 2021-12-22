NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Ertz ended up being a solid start for the Cardinals on Sunday. One of the very few we can say that about. And they have another solid matchup this week against the Colts, who allowed Hunter Henry to be one of the top scorers of the weekend. Indy has allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this year, so this should be a smash spot for Ertz and the Birds.
Pitts exceeded expectations against the 49ers last week, finishing in the low-end TE1 space. He’s got a better matchup this week against the Lions, who, if you just took the time to read above, allowed some points to Ertz in Week 14. The lack of touchdowns continues to dog Pitts, as he’s taken that role that was vacated by Julio Jones: the great player who doesn’t get enough opportunities in the end zone. But five to seven catches for between 50 to 70 yards is attainable.
It seems like Fant is always one of my headliners for this list. Like Carrot Top headlining at the Luxor across from Allegiant Stadium. BTW, don’t disrespect CT because the dude is pretty fun. And here’s my thing with Fant. He’s consistent every week. A touchdown would be nice, too. But he did score his last touchdown in Week 6 against the Raiders. So we have that.
Hey look, we’ve wanted an excuse to play Uzomah for some time now. We will always cherish those 24 points in Week 7 when he was a great spot start for us against the (checks notes), oh the Ravens. And that was the last time he was really great for us. He hasn’t hit double-digits in a game since that time. But the Ravens have been super generous against tight ends this season, so let’s fire him up again as we go chasing fantasy points.
Sit 'Em
I know, this seems crazy when you consider the dude just put up 20 points on the Giants in Week 15. But he also put up single-digit points against the Football Team just two weeks ago. He’s had less than 10 fantasy points in two of his last three. And the Football Team is more prone to let Amari Cooper have a huge game. The Football Team has allowed the seventh-fewest points to the position in recent weeks.
I know, the Eagles have been America’s cheat code. At least for tight ends. But we tried this a few weeks ago against the Eagles and they did score a touchdown from the tight end position. And it was not Engram. In fact, I can’t even think of the dude’s name. So I’m not going to do that to you again. Nope, it wasn’t Kyle Rudolph, either. But in any event, I feel better with a guy from a better offense (like Uzomah) than playing the matchup. Good … oh wait, CHRIS MYARICK!!!! Sorry, it just hit me. I’m not sure where I was going with all of this, but don’t play Engram.
I’m already anticipating changing this one out, but wanted to at least warn you the Broncos have allowed the third-fewest points to tight ends this season. Darren Waller was fine against them earlier in the year when he scored just over 10 points. And if he’s active, then yes, you are going to start him. But Moreau (who you might have streamed last week) can go back to the bench.
We love Conklin. We don’t like this matchup. The Rams have been very good against tight ends this year, especially over the last few weeks. They have allowed the fourth-fewest points to the position over the last month of the season.