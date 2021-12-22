NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

Look, when Gage went out there and “Moss’d” that dude on Sunday, I was like, “I have to start taking this guy seriously.” Like, it was cool when he was getting fantasy points, but you didn’t think of him as a real receiver. You know what I mean? Like when Batista started doing movies and then you realized, oh shoot, this dude is actually good at this, and you noticed how great he actually is. That’s right, Gage is Dave Bautista. And yes, it’s two different spellings. Both correct.