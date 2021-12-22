NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

I know, Tucker is started in nearly 100 percent of fantasy leagues. However, I just wanted to take a moment to say how much I love John Harbaugh and his willingness to go for it. And let’s for instance, believe for a moment that the Ravens went into overtime against the Packers. There’s a good chance you never touch the ball if you lose the coin flip. I’d rather take my chances on one play from inside the 5-yard line than a coin flip (the percentages are in your favor). And even then, Aaron Rodgers was likely going to rally them in the final, what was it, 40 seconds? I’ve seen that play out way too often.