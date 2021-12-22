NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

I don’t want to speculate on the health of the quarterbacks, but Mike Glennon did not look great against the Dallas Cowboys. And whenever I want to defend Ryan Pace, and not hold it against him trading up to select Mitch Trubisky, I think of Glennon. I mean, it’s one thing to draft Trubisky, who was the top of a lot of the draft boards of a lot of prominent analysts (not me, though). Pace once watched tape of Glennon and thought that he would be a good NFL quarterback. That’s besides the point. The Cowboys scored a ton of points against the Giants last week. The Giants offensive line is struggling. The quarterback (whomever it is) turns the ball over way too much. And the Eagles have been pretty good on defense. Look at what they did to the poor Football Team (I wrote this before the game, I hope this turns out all right.)