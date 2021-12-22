Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

Published: Dec 22, 2021 at 10:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2021 · 6-7-0
New York Giants
New York Giants
2021 · 4-10-0

I don’t want to speculate on the health of the quarterbacks, but Mike Glennon did not look great against the Dallas Cowboys. And whenever I want to defend Ryan Pace, and not hold it against him trading up to select Mitch Trubisky, I think of Glennon. I mean, it’s one thing to draft Trubisky, who was the top of a lot of the draft boards of a lot of prominent analysts (not me, though). Pace once watched tape of Glennon and thought that he would be a good NFL quarterback. That’s besides the point. The Cowboys scored a ton of points against the Giants last week. The Giants offensive line is struggling. The quarterback (whomever it is) turns the ball over way too much. And the Eagles have been pretty good on defense. Look at what they did to the poor Football Team (I wrote this before the game, I hope this turns out all right.)

New York Jets
New York Jets
2021 · 3-11-0
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2021 · 2-12-0

This is a real test of faith right here. I mean, you have the best matchup imaginable with the Jaguars. But it’s also the Jets. Although they did score a touchdown against the Dolphins last week and ended up with 12 fantasy points. Many of us also used the Texans last week against the Jets and they also finished with 12 points thanks to three sacks. I know it’s who you thought you were going to play in the semifinals of the playoffs, but here we are.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2021 · 8-6-0
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2021 · 9-5-0

If you watched the Titans over the last couple of weeks they have not been beat. Instead, they keep making mistakes that cost them ball games. The Titans should have beaten the Steelers, but they got careless with the ball after getting out to an early lead against the Steelers. And it’s been a theme. The Titans have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to DSTs over the last month.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2021 · 2-11-1
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2021 · 6-8-0

You want to turn your back on the Lions because they are, well, the Lions? Hey, they are the two-win Lions. They have beaten some pretty good teams, tied another good team. And they did end up putting up a decent outing against the Cardinals. I mean, they beat the (stuff) out of them. The Lions' eight points were their highest point total since Week 11. And the Lions don’t have double-digits on the season. But if you’re in a pinch for a DST this week, I’m just saying the Lions could be worth something.

Sit 'Em

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2021 · 7-7-0
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2021 · 11-3-0

The Browns have bee a clutch defense for a lot of us this season. They have had multiple sacks in all but one game this season. But there is no way that I’m going to take the Browns against the Packers and their future quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Think about it; the Browns trade a bunch of firsts and Baker Mayfield to the Packers. Who says no? Although I would hate hating Baker.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2021 · 10-4-0
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2021 · 8-6-0

Well, if you survived with the Cardinals defense this week, you likely already raged-dropped them so this message might be too late. The Cardinals scored just three points in what should have been a plus matchup. And if I’m being completely honest, they could be in a lot of trouble against the Colts. There is a chance of a letdown because Indy just had a huge win over the Patriots. Still, I don’t want to go up against the Colts who have been stingy to opposing DSTs. The Cardinals have scored just five combined points in the last two weeks.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2021 · 7-6-1
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 · 10-4-0

The Steelers are coming off a pretty huge game against the Titans, obviously. They had four sacks, and four turnovers which was amazing. However, they didn’t score a single point the previous week against the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the Steelers have had zero points in three of their last five games. Scored 10-plus points in the other two. But I’m thinking the Chiefs are not a team I want to stream the Steelers against this week. The Chiefs have been top 10 in fewest points allowed to DSTs over the last month.

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2021 · 8-6-0
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2021 · 8-6-0

A lot of this will depend on who the starting quarterback is for the Ravens this week. Not that Tyler Huntley is better than Lamar Jackson. But I will say that a healthy Tyler is a great option for the Ravens at the moment. And don’t think the Ravens are playing poorly. They have lost three consecutive games, that is totally true. But by a combined four points, and they keep going for the win at the end of regulation. I love John Harbaugh for that. The Bengals did have five sacks in the first meeting. So if you’re super desperate, maybe. But I’d likely stay away. 

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW