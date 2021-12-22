NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

Goff was placed on the COVID-19 list and his availability is unknown for this week. I was leaning against playing him against the Falcons, however. Goff was great in the win over the Cardinals. But he’s been above 20 fantasy points only once in 12 games. The Falcons are low-key decent against quarterbacks. Only Brady has had multiple touchdowns passes against them in the last five. They don’t allow a lot of 300-yard passers. It’s not the easy stream that you think it’s going to be. Don’t get mad at me or anything, I’m just giving you the facts.