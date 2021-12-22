Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

Published: Dec 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams · QB
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2021 · 7-7-0

The Rams received a wake-up call when they were spanked by the 49ers. And Stafford has been pretty good with at least three touchdowns in three of his last four entering Tuesday's game against the Seahawks. He’s got a good matchup against the Vikings, who had allowed a Top 8 quarterback in three of four games heading into Monday night. I won’t count much on Monday night because I’m curious to see what Sean McVay would have done with Justin Fields, but I can’t worry about that right now. Even so, Fields finished Monday as the QB9, so there was that. 

Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings · QB
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2021 · 9-4-0

Let’s talk about the quarterback on the other side here. Cousins has been great this season. At least two touchdown passes in six of his last eight games. He had just 87 passing yards against the Bears. But the referees really had an impact in that one. I’d expect him to garner a few more passing yards in this one. I’d expect it, but you never know. If I had both quarterbacks (I do), Stafford would be my lean. 

Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers · QB
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2021 · 9-5-0

I wasn’t really into Jimmy G as a streamer last week against the Falcons. And he was a fringe QB1, even though he finished with less than 14 fantasy points. I do like his opportunity a bit more this week against the Titans, who have allowed the 10th-most passing yards per game. Jimmy has at least two touchdown passes in five of his last seven games. 

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals · QB
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2021 · 8-6-0

Burrow didn’t throw for many yards against the Broncos on Sunday, but I still thought he played pretty well. He did manage 25 rushing yards, which is huge. It was the most running he had done since he scampered for 20 yards against the Lions in Week 6. The Ravens defense is still banged up and has allowed the sixth-most passing yards this year. And Burrow scored just over 26 points against them in Week 7 when he finished as the QB2.  

Sit 'Em

Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans · QB
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2021 · 8-6-0

I loved Tannehill last week against the Steelers and felt I was going to be vindicated when he had that early rushing touchdown. But the Titans offense seems to just stall out, and too many turnovers doomed them. Seriously, Tennessee has to cut that down to be successful. This will be a tough one against the 49ers, who have allowed a Top 10 quarterback once in the last seven games. 

Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins · QB
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2021 · 7-7-0

The Saints have done really well against some of the best in the business this season. They humbled Aaron Rodgers. Handed Tom Brady his first shutout in, what, 15 years? They are good. The only quarterback in the last six games with multiple touchdowns against them was Josh Allen. And Tua himself has scored fewer than 18 fantasy points in six consecutive games. 

Davis Mills
Davis Mills
Houston Texans · QB
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2021 · 8-6-0

Hey, Mills has been pretty good over the last few weeks. He was a QB1 for most of last week (the Tuesday games got him), so don’t act like this is some sort of copout. It’s anything but. The dude has been good. The Chargers have been good. They have allowed a 300-yard passer just three times this season. It would be a frisky play, to say the least. I’m not there though. 

Jared Goff
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions · QB
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2021 · 6-8-0

Goff was placed on the COVID-19 list and his availability is unknown for this week. I was leaning against playing him against the Falcons, however. Goff was great in the win over the Cardinals. But he’s been above 20 fantasy points only once in 12 games. The Falcons are low-key decent against quarterbacks. Only Brady has had multiple touchdowns passes against them in the last five. They don’t allow a lot of 300-yard passers. It’s not the easy stream that you think it’s going to be. Don’t get mad at me or anything, I’m just giving you the facts. 

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW