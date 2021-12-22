NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Rams received a wake-up call when they were spanked by the 49ers. And Stafford has been pretty good with at least three touchdowns in three of his last four entering Tuesday's game against the Seahawks. He’s got a good matchup against the Vikings, who had allowed a Top 8 quarterback in three of four games heading into Monday night. I won’t count much on Monday night because I’m curious to see what Sean McVay would have done with Justin Fields, but I can’t worry about that right now. Even so, Fields finished Monday as the QB9, so there was that.
Let’s talk about the quarterback on the other side here. Cousins has been great this season. At least two touchdown passes in six of his last eight games. He had just 87 passing yards against the Bears. But the referees really had an impact in that one. I’d expect him to garner a few more passing yards in this one. I’d expect it, but you never know. If I had both quarterbacks (I do), Stafford would be my lean.
I wasn’t really into Jimmy G as a streamer last week against the Falcons. And he was a fringe QB1, even though he finished with less than 14 fantasy points. I do like his opportunity a bit more this week against the Titans, who have allowed the 10th-most passing yards per game. Jimmy has at least two touchdown passes in five of his last seven games.
Burrow didn’t throw for many yards against the Broncos on Sunday, but I still thought he played pretty well. He did manage 25 rushing yards, which is huge. It was the most running he had done since he scampered for 20 yards against the Lions in Week 6. The Ravens defense is still banged up and has allowed the sixth-most passing yards this year. And Burrow scored just over 26 points against them in Week 7 when he finished as the QB2.
Sit 'Em
I loved Tannehill last week against the Steelers and felt I was going to be vindicated when he had that early rushing touchdown. But the Titans offense seems to just stall out, and too many turnovers doomed them. Seriously, Tennessee has to cut that down to be successful. This will be a tough one against the 49ers, who have allowed a Top 10 quarterback once in the last seven games.
The Saints have done really well against some of the best in the business this season. They humbled Aaron Rodgers. Handed Tom Brady his first shutout in, what, 15 years? They are good. The only quarterback in the last six games with multiple touchdowns against them was Josh Allen. And Tua himself has scored fewer than 18 fantasy points in six consecutive games.
Hey, Mills has been pretty good over the last few weeks. He was a QB1 for most of last week (the Tuesday games got him), so don’t act like this is some sort of copout. It’s anything but. The dude has been good. The Chargers have been good. They have allowed a 300-yard passer just three times this season. It would be a frisky play, to say the least. I’m not there though.
Goff was placed on the COVID-19 list and his availability is unknown for this week. I was leaning against playing him against the Falcons, however. Goff was great in the win over the Cardinals. But he’s been above 20 fantasy points only once in 12 games. The Falcons are low-key decent against quarterbacks. Only Brady has had multiple touchdowns passes against them in the last five. They don’t allow a lot of 300-yard passers. It’s not the easy stream that you think it’s going to be. Don’t get mad at me or anything, I’m just giving you the facts.