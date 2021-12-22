NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Jaguars wasted little time in establishing Robinson as a fantasy threat again in the wake of Urban Meyer’s firing. Dude had 21 touches, nearly 18 fantasy points (including a touchdown) in the PU (post Urban) world down in Duval County. Now he’s got the Jets who have allowed the most yards, touchdowns and fantasy points to running backs this season. James Robinson is like that person who just got out of a bad relationship and is out there living his best life.
Monty was solid against the Vikings on Monday night. I’m always worried because the Bears just hate giving him the ball in short-yardage situations. They’d much rather have Justin Fields fake to nobody. It’s frustrating. But our guy still has at least 15 touches in nine of 10 games. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs this year. This could be huge.
Javonte has been our guy. And I’m telling you, I won’t let you all try to bully me out of picking him early next year. You didn’t to believe me on Jonathan Taylor the last two years. You weren’t listening about Austin Ekeler this year. So, ignore me again, I’m o.k. with it. But I will tell you, Javonte has at least 20 fantasy points in three of his last four. Nick Chubb would have had a monster game if his team was healthy on Monday night. I like this play a lot.
Our guy CP has at least five targets in nine games this season. Only Ekeler and Leonard Fournette have had more among running backs. I like the matchup this week against the Lions. I swear, I’m not picking on them. I’m inspired by the Lions. But they have allowed 22 touchdowns to running backs this season. Not that CP tracks as a true running back. I mean, he wears No. 84, which looks super cool. But still, I’m rolling with CP this week.
Sit 'Em
I know you’re going to start him, and that’s fine. He’s going to start this week limited in practice. But we’ve seen him spring to life previously just when we think he’s not going to be able to go. But he’s had single-digit points in three straight games. The Ravens have allowed the fewest points to running backs over the last four games. I don’t know, you do you. I would love to look for other alternatives out there. I know it’s not always easy because of the draft capital you’ve put into him. But his injury status and the matchup make it too risky for me.
Not that it matters. You have either moved on from Saquon, or you started him last week and you’re now eliminated from the playoffs. I was kind of disappointed in the lack of dump-offs. But it’s pretty sad that you have to rely on one of the most talented running backs in the league getting cheap PPR points like he’s Nyheim Hines or something. No disrespect to Hines, though. But the Eagles entered Tuesday night’s game not allowing 20+ fantasy points to a running back in seven straight.
Singletary had a good game against the Panthers, rushing for 86 yards with a touchdown. He even had a 10-yard reception. That was good. The Bills need to establish a running game if they want to make it to the playoffs. And hey, don’t act like that’s a guarantee. I don’t like the matchup this week for him, however. Dude has one 20+ fantasy game in 42 career games. I don’t feel like his second is coming against the Patriots who have allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns to running backs this season.
You can consider this a combo with him and Ameer Abdullah. Hubbard has scored single-digit fantasy points in six straight games. Abdullah does at least give you a little bit of a breather because he had four receptions (and a touchdown) last week against the Bills. So, if there was one guy you want in this backfield, it’s Abdullah, but again, it’s not a great matchup. The Bucs have allowed the fewest rushing yards per game to running backs this year.