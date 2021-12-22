NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Intro

Here is a little advice for you next season when you make the fantasy playoffs: Take all of those guys who helped lead you to the playoffs -- and leave them on the bench.

ON THE BENCH.

Just look at some of the huge names that let you down this weekend: Tom Brady, Alvin Kamara﻿, Ray-Ray McCloud.

Fine, I was likely the only one rooting for Ray-Ray to come through. What, I had a lot of injuries.

But there were a lot of big-name players who didn't come through. I included the names above because they are super personal to me. But I know it's not limited to them. Kyler Murray﻿, Dak Prescott -- we have names for days. And it's not about calling out some of the big-time players who didn't come through. Although it's super cathartic. But I had a team with Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb and Brandin Cooks and I'm going to be eliminated because of my Brady, Ryan Succop stack.

Here's the thing. This is what makes fantasy football so much fun. It's hard to win a championship. I mean, it really is. I went 0 for 6 in the fantasy championship round last year. I'm not going to have a lot of teams survive this week (I'm throwing a tablet, too, Tom). But I already can't wait to get drafting for next season. Because I know that I'm going to dominate. I just know it.