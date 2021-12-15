NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Succop has been solid in recent weeks. He’s had seven-plus points four of his last five games. I’m a little concerned about the Bucs going up against the Saints, who have given them troubles. Succop had just three points against them earlier in the season. But the Saints have allowed the most fantasy points to kickers over the last month.
The Titans defense has been better as of late. But it is prone to giving up a lot of points to opposing kickers, an average of 11 points over the last four weeks. Boswell is reliable, though he’s in a bit of a dry spell as of late. And I’m still a little bummed the Steelers got game-scripted out of extra-point attempts last week.
This is a kicker you typically find on the sit side of the ledger. But we like the matchup against the Raiders this week. Vegas has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this year. The only thing more generous in Las Vegas right now is the Circa.
I didn’t watch the full game Sunday night, and I’m only going to assume the Bears played just as well in the second half as they did the first. But what I will say is that one thing Matt Nagy is great at is beating the Lions and Vikings. I have to think 66 percent of his wins have come against those two franchises.
Sit 'Em
Oh, we are definitely doing this again. We aren’t starting most players against the Patriots. Though the thought of a windstorm and whatnot in Lucas Oil Stadium seems like a bit of a stretch. But still. I’m not starting my kicker against the team that has allowed the fewest points to kickers in the last four weeks.
What’s funny here is the Colts have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers over the last month. I mean, I love late-season kickers in domes. And Folk has been one of the best this season. I don’t blame you if you run through this stop sign, but I’m just letting you know.
The Eagles defense has been solid as of late in one area in particular. It's holding opposing kickers to 4.75 points over the past month. And the FT offense didn’t look great at home against the Cowboys on Sunday.
This probably comes off like a bitter Bears fan, who is in his feelings about another Bears loss. And that’s likely true. But the Ravens have allowed the seventh-fewest points to kickers this season. I know, flimsy as all get-outs. But give me these small victories.