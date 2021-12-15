NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
I know you’re looking at me and asking, “but who do the Eagles play?” We are going to get there in a minute, but let’s go to the hip tight end pick nobody has noticed yet. While the Eagles have continued to allow a lot of fantasy production to the position, the Lions have been even more generous over the last month. And since the Lions already won their Super Bowl and the Cardinals are still playing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, we have to go with Ertz this week. I know he’s been a borderline TE1 for weeks, but this is a good matchup. He should be in your lineup.
Speaking of the Eagles, even though all of the cool kids are doing it and now everyone knows about it ... we still need to do it. It’s like those people who stop liking bands once they get popular. Isn’t it better that more people know about it? Like, I know you can’t go see that band play for free in some local bar, but your support means they get to be a band forever. Or until they break up and get a cool documentary on REELS. But here’s my thing, we’re still starting tight ends against the Eagles because they have allowed so many points to the position.
I keep sticking by Noah because that’s what I do. He left Sunday’s action as the TE12, which means he was a start-worthy tight end for you. Noah hasn’t had a huge pop game since the Raiders in Week 6. He has a great matchup this week against the Bengals, who have been very generous to tight ends. In fact, George Kittle finished Sunday as the TE1, so the trend says to start your former Iowa tight ends against the Bengals. I’m sort of joking about that last part, but it is a good matchup.
The Jets have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last four weeks, including three touchdowns. He didn’t have an amazing game against the Jets in Week 13 (11.6 fantasy points), but we do love the 11 targets he received. It was the first time he had double-digit targets since Week 3, but with this matchup, I’m getting him back into my lineup as a low-end TE1.
Sit 'Em
A number of you made this determination weeks ago and have been sitting him. I’ve started him in a lot of leagues because he still hovers around that TE1 territory. I’m telling you, it’s going to be a huge battle next year of those who won’t bite on Pitts, and those who think he’s going to be the second coming of Kittle. I’m in the latter category, and let me tell you something about the 49ers: There is no team that has been better against tight ends this past four weeks. I’m going to have to leave Pitts on the bench, where it’s possible.
The Patriots, man. This is what they do. If you’re asking me, who exactly are we starting against the Patriots? I mean, I talked about Jonathan Taylor in the open. I hope you were paying attention to that. But let’s take a moment to talk about the Patriots, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to the position overall, while the 49ers have been better recently as stated above.
He sneaked into the top 10 on Sunday thanks to a touchdown and a 13-yard run, but had just two receptions on the day. The Rams have been one of the better teams against tight ends this season. The Rams have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position over the last month.
He wasn’t too bad last week against the 49ers, finishing Sunday as the TE11, which again was above expectation. He’s got another tough one this week against the Broncos. Denver is tough against both receivers and tight ends. In fact, the Broncos have allowed the second-fewest points to tight ends this season.