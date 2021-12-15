NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide receivers

Well, let’s hope all of these points come in the first half. Because lord knows there will not be an adjustment at halftime, especially if Matt Nagy is having too much fun. And if Nagy is fired before this column runs, I apologize. Though it’s mid-day Monday as I write this and it feels like if it hasn’t happened now, it’s not happening. But Nagy is great against the Lions and Vikings. And Mooney has had at least five targets in 12 of 13 games. The Vikings have allowed the most fantasy points per game to receivers this year. About the only people who could slow down Mooney in this game are the Bears coaching staff. But I’m starting him.