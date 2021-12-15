NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Intro

If you're still reading this column this late in the season, that's great news! You have made the playoffs. Probably in spite of me. But you made the playoffs and that's awesome. This is going to be a wild postseason.

I'm probably most excited about my teams that have Jonathan Taylor on them. I was nearly bullied out of taking him (and Austin Ekeler﻿) during the summer, but I'm glad I stood my ground and picked them. Taylor is going to be so amazing during the playoffs. So glad he's got a matchup this week against the (checks notes) New England Patriots.

Dang it.

Oh well, there is always next year.

Just kidding. I won't concede anything about Taylor this week against the Patriots. The rest of his teammates? Sure. There are going to be a lot of them listed here. But there is no way we're not starting JT this week. I just wish we could have had the Colts playing the Texans in back-to-back weeks or something like that.

But let's remember the last time he had a "poor" matchup against the Buccaneers a few weeks ago and we went for nearly 20 fantasy points. Even the Bills had been tough against running backs up until the point he went for 53.40 against them. Maybe I'm just trying to convince myself that everything is going to be all right.

It will. It totally will. (Right?)