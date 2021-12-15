NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

I mean, it would seem like we want to sit Taysom at some point, because it seems like he can’t sustain this level of consistency. But then the dude is going to go out and run for 100 yards and a pair of tuddies. Look, I’m not the one who designed the fantasy scoring, so don’t get mad at me. Or do, I’ll just end up muting you on Twitter. But the dude is very consistent, and I don’t even think the matchups even matter, he’s just out there scoring fantasy points.