NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions.
Start 'Em
The Titans are obviously without Derrick Henry, but still have goal-line back Tannehill, who has five rushing touchdowns in the last eight games. I jest ever so slightly, but he’s got the goods to give you a nice little floor with the rushing. The Steelers have allowed an average of 32.5 points per game to offenses over the last four weeks. They have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks over that stretch.
Cousins was almost disappointing against the Steelers, throwing for just a modest 216 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Not what we’ve come to expect from Kirk, even in a good matchup. I know that might make you pause about Tannehill, but I think that pick is still good. And I’m a big believer in Cousins, too. The Bears defense has played well against Cousins in the past. Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith and Jaylon Johnson have been excellent this season. But there are some holes, so I look for Cousins to move the ball.
I mean, it would seem like we want to sit Taysom at some point, because it seems like he can’t sustain this level of consistency. But then the dude is going to go out and run for 100 yards and a pair of tuddies. Look, I’m not the one who designed the fantasy scoring, so don’t get mad at me. Or do, I’ll just end up muting you on Twitter. But the dude is very consistent, and I don’t even think the matchups even matter, he’s just out there scoring fantasy points.
Tua has started to really come on over the last few weeks. He’s had at least two touchdown passes in two of the last three games. The Jets have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The Jets are really vulnerable to quarterbacks who can run, having allowed 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns to quarterbacks over the last four weeks. Tua doesn’t run a lot, but he does have two rushing touchdowns on the season.
Sit 'Em
I kind of like Wentz as a low-key sneaky play in DFS because if the Patriots do take away Jonathan Taylor on the ground, how are the Colts going to move the ball? Like it’s through the air with Wentz, so maybe. But I’m going to avoid him in traditional leagues where I can. You managed without him last week, so you can do that again.
Look, when the 49ers are healthy, Jimmy G is a good quarterback. A functional quarterback you can win games with. But it doesn’t always translate over to fantasy. And even with what looks like a plus matchup against the Falcons, I can’t trust him to have the volume of passing needed to make him worth a start in season-long leagues. DFS, maybe. But I can’t do it in a season-long league. Especially not in a game where I expect the 49ers to run the ball a lot.
Ryan and the Falcons pulled the upset in San Francisco during the 49ers' Super Bowl run. And maybe another Falcons breakout would be a good omen for the 49ers. If you don’t mind, my straight football take here is this: If the 49ers make the playoffs and end up going to play at Green Bay ... they are winning that game. But that’s another Unpopular Opinion™ for another day. Here though, the 49ers have allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game this season.
I’m rage benching him in my dynasty super-flex league that I do with my guy Kyle Yates. Or maybe not because my other option is Zach Wilson. BTW, I got Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson and Kyle Pitts with my first three picks and I’m loving the future. But in any event. You don’t want to listen to my humble brags. I also drafted James Conner. But look, Heinicke was supposed to lead the Football Team to another win last week and didn’t come through. He’s had less than 225 yards in four straight. The Eagles have allowed the sixth-fewest points per game to opposing offenses since Week 10. So we are staying away.