NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running backs

All right. With all of the bizzare things that have gone on with the Jaguars this season, the recent drama with James Robinson has to be the worst. At least for those of us with Robinson on our teams. I mean, a lot of us didn’t surive the last two weeks because of what was happening. And I’m secretly hoping for some Bud Kilmer-like meltdown this week that results in Trevor Lawrence just calling his own plays and giving the ball to Robinson like 30 times. But I’m still banking (hoping) for a course-correct with the talented running back this week. It’s clearly a risk. And I don’t blame you for wanting to stay away. I’m diving in, though. I hope I don’t regret this.