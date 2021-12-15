NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Chiefs are winning football games right now because the defense is so good. I mean, Patrick Mahomes is kind of good (more on that in a moment), but it’s the defense that has been clutch in recent weeks. The Chiefs forced five turnovers against the Raiders last week. And they have allowed nine points in each of their last three games.
Playing a hot hand with the Browns here against the Raiders. Obviously, Las Vegas is a lot better than it has played in recent weeks, but it's turning the ball over. As I mentioned, five giveaways last week against the Chiefs. The Browns defense was good against the Ravens on Sunday, coming in with four sacks, two turnovers and a touchdown. The Browns have posted double digits in each of the last two games.
The Dolphins are that defense that you likely saved during the bye week for this game. The Dolphins have scored at least nine fantasy points in four of their last five games and 17-plus in three of their last four. The Jets aren’t quite the pushover many perceive, but the Saints did have a nice game and the Dolphins have been good.
Hello to everyone out there who were sleeping on the Titans after their return. I mean, it was automatic to start them against the Jaguars last week. But I’m willing to go with the Titans again this week. Not that they are going out there and getting four interceptions or anything like that. The Steelers gave up five sacks to the Vikings in Week 14.
Sit 'Em
The Ravens had a nice little stretch there going up against the Bears and Browns where they put up 20 combined points in two games. The last three weeks have been a bit rough, posting a combined five points against the Steelers and the Browns again on Sunday. The Packers aren’t a great matchup, though they are brutal on special teams. Still, I’d recommend avoiding.
Matthew Stafford has had some problems with the football lately. Well, he was throwing a ton of pick-sixes, I guess is what I’m trying to say. I’m still looking for other options with my defense. I know a ton of you added them last week because they were playing the Texans. But you can look for some other defenses now.
The Saints are another one of those teams that you likely started in Week 14 because of the plus matchup against the Jets. They were pretty decent, finishing as the DST10 on Sunday with seven points. But I’m not going to start them against the Buccaneers, even though they have had some success against them in the past.
The Chiefs are obviously not the team that is putting up Madden numbers, like some kid rage-playing against rookie level or something. Which is no way what I did on Sunday night after the Bears lost to the Packers again. But the Chiefs have allowed the fifth-fewest points to opposing DSTs, even if the output is kind of modest -- by Mahomes standards.