NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

Again, you see the Jaguars on the schedule and you think it’s a great matchup. You think that! But that’s not accurate. As well as sitting Matthew Stafford (sorry, spoiler alert if you read these out of order), we’re not going to take a chance on Higbee this week. We had him as a sit last week and the same is going to apply here. The Rams are prioritizing Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham and Van Jefferson. Higbee is way too far down the pecking order. The Jaguars have been really tough on opposing tight ends this season. Kyle Pitts had nothing going against Jacksonville, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.