NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Muth has been one of the best finds of the season. I’ll stop short of calling him a league-winner, but he’s been very good over the past few weeks. In fact, he’s scored double-digit points in four of his last five weeks. He’s had five touchdowns over that stretch. Freiermuth currently is in the concussion protocol, but if he clears in time for Sunday, he’s got a great matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. They have been better in recent weeks. But it’s not like Ben Roethlisberger is going to be looking downfield.
Thomas returned on Monday night, and they got him two quick targets to start the game. I expect him to be more involved in the game plan as he works his way back from injury. I mean, dude almost had a touchdown in his return and if you ask me -- which you didn’t -- I would have given it to him. Like a questionable gimmie putt on the golf course. But only because I wanted him to do well in fantasy. Love the matchup this week against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed the second-most fantasy point to tight ends this season, this could be the big Logan Thomas breakout game.
Cook was bottled up last week against the Broncos, who are very tough against opposing tight ends, but he did have a touchdown reception to save his Sunday. Those of you who went against my advice last week to start him. I mean, the process was correct. That touchdown was kind of a (bleep)show play that resulted in a touchdown. Yes, it still counted, so I’ll give you that. He should have more success against the Bengals, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last month.
Look. I don’t make the rules. You must start your tight ends against the Eagles. I mean, if you had started Chris Myarick last week as I told you! Just kidding, I was all-in on Evan Engram. He was OK, but he would have been huge if he had Myarick’s touchdown, that would have been looking sweet. But here’s my thing: If I need a tight end this week, I’m looking at the Family Guy Ryan Griffin. I mean, some rando is going to score against the Eagles. Why not Griffin?
Sit 'Em
Again, you see the Jaguars on the schedule and you think it’s a great matchup. You think that! But that’s not accurate. As well as sitting Matthew Stafford (sorry, spoiler alert if you read these out of order), we’re not going to take a chance on Higbee this week. We had him as a sit last week and the same is going to apply here. The Rams are prioritizing Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham and Van Jefferson. Higbee is way too far down the pecking order. The Jaguars have been really tough on opposing tight ends this season. Kyle Pitts had nothing going against Jacksonville, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.
Yep, if you’re going to sit The Dawson then it feels spiteful to sit Henry as well. But as good as the Patriots have been against tight ends, the Bills have been rather tough against them, too. In fact, the Bills have allowed the fewest points to tight ends over the past two weeks. Bill Belichick will look to steer away from this strength, and what’s cool is it seems like the Patriots have a lot of options to look at on offense.
I feel terrible about this one, but let’s be realistic here. The Vikings have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this year. The Vikings have allowed only one touchdown to a tight end this season. They have also allowed the fewest red-zone touches to the position (three) on the entire season. And look, the Lions don’t have a lot of options. But Hockenson scored a touchdown last week against the Bears, and it was his first touchdown since Week 2. You might not have better options, but don’t think I didn’t warn you. They totally shutdown George Kittle last week. Again, the 49ers have options. But still.
Everett scored a touchdown against the Football Team on Monday night. So that’s a thing that happened. But I really hate the Seahawks offense right now, outside of the last minute charge down the field against Washington that nearly tied the game. At some point the Seahawks have to turn to DK Metcalf, right? Like, that’s a thing that needs to happen, right? But for this week I’m out on Everett because I’m not crazy about the matchup against the 49ers.