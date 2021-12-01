NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Dude has been pretty good this season, just like we all knew he would be. Pittman leads the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this season. He’s got a great matchup this week against the Texans who have allowed the most receptions per game and third-most fantasy points per game to receivers over the last six weeks. The Colts are really looking solid, despite the loss last week to the Buccaneers. But expect a huge bounce-back against the Texans.
I’m willing to give DeVonta the benefit of the doubt after he struggled last week against the Giants. And really, was that more his quarterback or him? Let’s just agree to say it wasn’t good and move on from there. Because when you look at the past month, DeVonta has been good. He’s been the WR16 over that time despite the bad game against the Giants, so it would be overreactive to bench him now. Especially against the Jets who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers this year.
Cooks was solid last week. I’ll be honest, I kind of expected a little more. It’s kind of like when you saw Justice League in theaters. It wasn’t a terrible experience, I just had higher expectations, that’s all. But the good news is he should continue to get most of the looks for the Texans. His 28 percent target share is fifth among all receivers. The Colts have allowed 26 receiving touchdowns this season, which is tied for the most with the Washington Football Team. I mean, some rando tight end is likely to catch a touchdown this week -- looking at your Pharaoh Brown. I’m still starting Cooks.
I’m worried about his quarterback, if that hasn’t been obvious. But I do like the matchup this week against the Baltimore Ravens. I mean, the Ravens did look good against the Browns. Though I’m not sure good is quite the right word to use in that sense. They won the game and I’m sure that is what matters for most of you. Still, the Ravens have allowed the second-most receiving yards per game and fourth-most fantasy yards per game to receivers over the last six weeks. Johnson has had at least 13 targets in five of his last six. And hey, look, huge rivalry game. Let’s fire up Johnson for this one.
Sit 'Em
The Patriots like to take away your stud players, which should open the door for Beasley, right? I’m kidding. But the Patriots have done a nice job in shutting down Beasley over the last couple of games. Beasley had five receptions for 41 yards against the Patriots last year. In both games. Combined. And you might reason that the Patriots are playing better this year. Actually, I’ll just come right out and put those words out there for you. The Patriots are much better this year, so I’m going to avoid Beasley this week.
I’m as guilty as anybody buying into Marvin earlier this year as a mid- to late-round pick. It just hasn’t worked out this season. Oh, I was a bit too premature in taking a victory lap after his solid first three weeks of the season. But there hasn’t been anything close to that since his 23 points in Week 6. Instead, it’s been nothing but single digits. I don’t expect that to change against the Rams, who didn’t look great against the Packers last week. But they should be more prepared this week. I say should. Because they should have won a game in November. I’m still a believer in the Rams' talent, however, and expect a better performance this week. This is also a Jalen Ramsey REVENGE GAME. Though you could say this is a Tony Khan REVENGE GAME, too.
The Eagles have been solid against opposing receivers having allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. But this is much more than that, no pun intended. We like Elijah. And his recent ascension was tied to the Jets' quarterbacks. Namely, guys who weren’t Zach Wilson. But with Wilson bad at quarterback last week, Elijah went backwards in a somewhat decent-enough matchup. We can’t trust him this week against the Eagles. I will instead choose to remember the good times. And I know a lot of you wish that maybe the Jets had taken Mac Jones at this point. But that’s a different column for a different day.
Gage is coming off a solid game last week, and the Bucs can give up some production to the wide receivers. But the Buccaneers held him to just two receptions for 28 yards earlier this season. Of course, that game featured Calvin Ridley, so the offense will be different this week. But given that I’m going to sit Matt Ryan this week, the only Falcons offense player I feel comfortable starting is Cordarrelle Patterson.