NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

I’m as guilty as anybody buying into Marvin earlier this year as a mid- to late-round pick. It just hasn’t worked out this season. Oh, I was a bit too premature in taking a victory lap after his solid first three weeks of the season. But there hasn’t been anything close to that since his 23 points in Week 6. Instead, it’s been nothing but single digits. I don’t expect that to change against the Rams, who didn’t look great against the Packers last week. But they should be more prepared this week. I say should. Because they should have won a game in November. I’m still a believer in the Rams' talent, however, and expect a better performance this week. This is also a Jalen Ramsey REVENGE GAME. Though you could say this is a Tony Khan REVENGE GAME, too.