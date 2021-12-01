NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro

I'm not sure where you were for the great ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ position eligibility wars of 2019, but it feels like it's going to be nothing like what looms for the people who will demand to be able to start ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ at running back soon.

And I don't like to be this humble brag kind of a person (which is sort of a lie), but I've been begging the 49ers all season to let Deebo just run the football. I even suggested letting him direct snap the ball and do whatever he wants with it. Dude is that talented.

Deebo ran the ball six times and rushed for 66 yards and a pair of scores in Week 12. He had fewer receptions than well, just about everyone on the roster. ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ had more receptions and receiving yards. I know that isn't fair because Juszczyk is kind of a bad man, so let's give him his proper deference and respect.

I will say this: Deebo is the first receiver in the Super Bowl era with at least one rushing touchdown in three consecutive games. He's the first receiver in the Super Bowl era with two rushing touchdowns in a single game. He's the first receiver in the Super Bowl era with at least five rushing touchdowns in a single season.

So why can't you play him at running back? Blame the 49ers. They are the ones who continue to list him as a receiver. And until they change his position to running back, then you are out of luck. Blame Kyle Shanahan don't blame me. And I know we could just make a judgement case on this moving forward. But let me ask you, ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ catches a lot of passes, should he be able to be played at the receiver position? Of course not. And maybe that's a bad example. But you can't get too cute with it.

BTW, Deebo was once averaging 108.8 receiving yards per game through Week 10. He's averaged one reception for 13.5 yards in the last two weeks. He's still ranked fourth in receiving yards right now. But it's just wild to think at how great he has been, no matter where he's lined up. He's not going to be listed as a running back, however, until the 49ers do something. So don't ask.

Of course, those questions will have to wait for a while. Deebo suffered a groin injury against the Vikings, and his situation is one that we will monitor moving forward. You might think, this is great for ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, who, if you noticed, has already benefited from Deebo being more prominently featured in the running game. I'd say Jeff Wilson might be somebody to look at this week.

Some other injuries we are looking at include ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ (shoulder). I would expect ﻿Alexander Mattison﻿ to take a bigger role this week. ﻿Darren Waller﻿ (knee) is also another guy we need to keep an eye on.