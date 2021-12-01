NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Joseph (Joey) is one of my favorite players in the league right now. Not only is he third among kickers in points scored, which is great. I have that Kirk Cousins and Greg Joseph stack all over the place. but Joey has missed a ton of big kicks that have the Vikings scuffling for playoff seeding. I mean, that’s the perfect combo. Missing big kicks to make the Vikings lose, but also winning your fantasy matchups. I know he beat the Packers two weeks, which means that was triple sweet for me. So, boom, in your face. (Super professional, I know. I’m just kidding you. It’s fantasy football. Have some fun.)
You know, I’m normally against players who give themselves their own nickname. I just don’t care for that. But I will be willing to let that slide for the Money Badger this week. He’s finished as a top 12 kicker in each of the last four weeks. He’s on a high-powered offense that scores a lot of points. I’m still a little bummed out this has come as the expense of my guy and fellow Lego enthusiast Rodrigo Blankenship. But I need fantasy points. Like right now. I’m picking him up wherever I need a kicker. Oh, and starting him. I should have mentioned that last part, too.
Elliott is the highest scoring kicker of the past month. And what’s funny is the Jets aren’t necessarily a great matchup for opposing kickers over that time frame, which seems crazy because it’s the Jets (not really because the Jets could be giving up a ton of touchdowns). Only the Lions and the Vikings have allowed more points to kickers this season. So, I’m going to take my chances.
Well, if I don’t get Prater fired like I do a lot of times in this space, writing about guy who has already been cut (or were on the cusp of being cut when I handed this in). Prater was brutal in Week 11. The Birds were bringing in other people to work out. I’m not saying that he’s going to be cut. If he’s playing this week, he’s got a great matchup against the Bears, who have been very generous to opposing kickers, having allowed the fourth-most points to the position this year.
Sit 'Em
Are you going to just sit here and let me write about benching The Bass Master? What’s next, I’m going to say to drop Younghoe Koo (I’d never). But look, the Patriots are the very best against opposing kickers. And I’m looking at a game in which the Bills score just two touchdowns or they end up having to chase points and go for two. He’s got two more games with the Patriots, plus the Buccaneers and the Panthers. Tough defenses. Sometimes you must make the tough calls.
Again, the Chiefs have had a very strong defense in recent weeks. And again, I write this out of order, so if you haven’t read my start kickers, then I’m so sorry. But here’s my deal. The Chiefs have allowed the third-fewest points to kickers over the last month. McManus has scored double-digit points only once since Week 4 (starting when he had a single point against Baltimore).
I mean, I’m not about to start the guy who took Gardner Minshew’s number in a Jalen Ramsey REVENGE GAME. The Rams have been one of the toughest teams against opposing kickers in recent weeks. I like Wright. He’s had his moments, like when he had 11 points against the Bills in Week 9. But he’s averaged just five points per game over his last three.
It’s the Jets offense. I mean, what in the world is happening when you are longing for the Joe Flacco era of Jets football. Not only is Zach Wilson killing Elijah Moore, but you can’t trust his kicker. All right, that last part was a bit extreme. But the Eagles not only have been great with Elliott, but they also aren’t allowing other kickers to do much.