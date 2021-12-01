NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

You know, I’m normally against players who give themselves their own nickname. I just don’t care for that. But I will be willing to let that slide for the Money Badger this week. He’s finished as a top 12 kicker in each of the last four weeks. He’s on a high-powered offense that scores a lot of points. I’m still a little bummed out this has come as the expense of my guy and fellow Lego enthusiast Rodrigo Blankenship. But I need fantasy points. Like right now. I’m picking him up wherever I need a kicker. Oh, and starting him. I should have mentioned that last part, too.