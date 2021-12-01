Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

Published: Dec 01, 2021 at 10:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

Greg Joseph
Greg Joseph
Minnesota Vikings · K
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2021 · 0-10-1

Joseph (Joey) is one of my favorite players in the league right now. Not only is he third among kickers in points scored, which is great. I have that Kirk Cousins and Greg Joseph stack all over the place. but Joey has missed a ton of big kicks that have the Vikings scuffling for playoff seeding. I mean, that’s the perfect combo. Missing big kicks to make the Vikings lose, but also winning your fantasy matchups. I know he beat the Packers two weeks, which means that was triple sweet for me. So, boom, in your face. (Super professional, I know. I’m just kidding you. It’s fantasy football. Have some fun.) 

Mike Badgley
Mike Badgley
Indianapolis Colts · K
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2021 · 2-9-0

You know, I’m normally against players who give themselves their own nickname. I just don’t care for that. But I will be willing to let that slide for the Money Badger this week. He’s finished as a top 12 kicker in each of the last four weeks. He’s on a high-powered offense that scores a lot of points. I’m still a little bummed out this has come as the expense of my guy and fellow Lego enthusiast Rodrigo Blankenship. But I need fantasy points. Like right now. I’m picking him up wherever I need a kicker. Oh, and starting him. I should have mentioned that last part, too. 

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles · K
New York Jets
New York Jets
2021 · 3-8-0

Elliott is the highest scoring kicker of the past month. And what’s funny is the Jets aren’t necessarily a great matchup for opposing kickers over that time frame, which seems crazy because it’s the Jets (not really because the Jets could be giving up a ton of touchdowns). Only the Lions and the Vikings have allowed more points to kickers this season. So, I’m going to take my chances. 

Matt Prater
Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals · K
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2021 · 4-7-0

Well, if I don’t get Prater fired like I do a lot of times in this space, writing about guy who has already been cut (or were on the cusp of being cut when I handed this in). Prater was brutal in Week 11. The Birds were bringing in other people to work out. I’m not saying that he’s going to be cut. If he’s playing this week, he’s got a great matchup against the Bears, who have been very generous to opposing kickers, having allowed the fourth-most points to the position this year.

Sit 'Em

Tyler Bass
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills · K
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2021 · 8-4-0

Are you going to just sit here and let me write about benching The Bass Master? What’s next, I’m going to say to drop Younghoe Koo (I’d never). But look, the Patriots are the very best against opposing kickers. And I’m looking at a game in which the Bills score just two touchdowns or they end up having to chase points and go for two. He’s got two more games with the Patriots, plus the Buccaneers and the Panthers. Tough defenses. Sometimes you must make the tough calls. 

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos · K
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 · 7-4-0

Again, the Chiefs have had a very strong defense in recent weeks. And again, I write this out of order, so if you haven’t read my start kickers, then I’m so sorry. But here’s my deal. The Chiefs have allowed the third-fewest points to kickers over the last month. McManus has scored double-digit points only once since Week 4 (starting when he had a single point against Baltimore). 

Matthew Wright
Matthew Wright
Jacksonville Jaguars · K
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2021 · 7-4-0

I mean, I’m not about to start the guy who took Gardner Minshew’s number in a Jalen Ramsey REVENGE GAME. The Rams have been one of the toughest teams against opposing kickers in recent weeks. I like Wright. He’s had his moments, like when he had 11 points against the Bills in Week 9. But he’s averaged just five points per game over his last three. 

Matt Ammendola
Matt Ammendola
New York Jets · Oklahoma State
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2021 · 5-7-0

It’s the Jets offense. I mean, what in the world is happening when you are longing for the Joe Flacco era of Jets football. Not only is Zach Wilson killing Elijah Moore, but you can’t trust his kicker. All right, that last part was a bit extreme. But the Eagles not only have been great with Elliott, but they also aren’t allowing other kickers to do much. 

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW