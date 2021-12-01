NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running backs

I know this is going to cause some outrage in the “start your studs” community. But how has that worked out for you so far? Saquon has rushed for fewer than 60 rushing yards in every game this season. The Dolphins have not allowed a running back to top-10 fantasy points in the last four games. And look at what they were doing to CMC. I mean, Christian was targeted only once, and he didn’t even make that catch. It’s a rough scene for the Giants. And if you think Freddie Kitchens is going to get this figured out for this weekend, then I encourage you to play Saquon. But you’ve likely gotten this far without him and it’s time to look at some of those guys who had been carrying you over the last couple of weeks. If he breaks out, feel free to screen-grab this and send it over to my friend at Old Takes Exposed. I’m not scared.