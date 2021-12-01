NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

I know you see this matchup and believe that this is an opportunity for Stafford to get right again. But this might not be the pushover that you think it is. The Jaguars have not allowed three-plus touchdown passes in any game this season. They are just one of four teams that can make that claim. Stafford himself has 15-plus fantasy points only once in his last three games. And forgive me for a football take, because I know a lot of you don’t want to read it: The Rams aren’t playing very well right now. And it’s going to take a bit of time for everyone to get together. But for the Rams offense to really work, they must run the football. The offense is at its best when it runs. Having Stafford throw 50 passes might seem cathartic this week against the Jags, but it’s not what is best in the long term for the Rams. I’m betting Sean McVay sees that, and we have Stafford throw for a modest 220 yards with a touchdown or two. I mean, not throwing a pick-six would be a huge help.