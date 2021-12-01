NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defenses

I know this will read as reactionary, but the Steelers defense hasn’t been great in quite some time. It's scored just 22 fantasy points over the last month and reached double-digits only once, way back in Week 2. And look, the matchup is pretty good. The Ravens have allowed the second-most fantasy points over the last month. And this seems like a game the Steelers really need to win. They really needed to beat the Bengals, too. This is a huge rivalry game and the Steelers could rise to the occasion. But for me, I can’t take that risk. You’re welcome to, if you want. I can’t do that.