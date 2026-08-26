NFL elevates Pro Bowl selection; game(s) will cease being contested

The National Football League today announced plans to elevate Pro Bowl presented by Verizon selection as one of the league’s most meaningful individual honors, recognizing exclusively the very best players from each NFL season.

Beginning with the 2026 season, 88 players will comprise the official Pro Bowl presented by Verizon class, with no replacement selections. The roster will continue to be determined through an equal-weighted voting process among players, coaches and fans.

By limiting the honor to the 88 players originally selected, the Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will return its focus squarely to recognizing the league’s most outstanding performers, reinforcing the significance of an achievement held in especially high regard by players themselves.

As part of that focus, the NFL will no longer stage an AFC vs. NFC Pro Bowl game. Instead, the league will place greater emphasis on the moment a player is selected, the recognition that accompanies that distinction and bringing the Pro Bowl presented by Verizon class together to celebrate the achievement.

“The Pro Bowl has always been about recognizing the players who distinguish themselves as the very best in the NFL,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, International and League Events. “A Pro Bowl selection will return to its original purpose, honoring the best of the best. We want that distinction to carry even greater meaning for the players, their families, their clubs and our fans.”

The Pro Bowl presented by Verizon roster will be revealed in late December through an enhanced announcement highlighting the 88 selected players across NFL, club, social and broadcast partner platforms and celebrating the performances that earned them the honor.

Pro Bowl presented by Verizon selections will also carry a lasting and visible recognition on a player’s uniform, creating an enduring symbol of the achievement that becomes part of his career legacy. Each Pro Bowl player will also receive a unique commemorative keepsake, including a one-of-one personalized Pro Bowl trading card created in partnership with Topps.

The NFL will bring the 2027 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon class together during the traditional Pro Bowl weekend in Los Angeles for an in-person celebration recognizing the players, their families and the significance of earning the distinction.

“This direction came directly from our continued conversations with players and what they value most about the Pro Bowl,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “Being selected by your peers, coaches and fans as one of the very best at your position carries tremendous meaning. We heard clearly that the distinction matters, and our focus is on making the recognition that comes with it worthy of what these players accomplished on the field.”

The NFL will also continue expanding its support for flag football as the sport builds toward its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. While the Pro Bowl and flag football serve distinct purposes, programming around both will complement the weekend in Los Angeles and create opportunities for Pro Bowl players to engage with the sport.

Flag football events highlighting multiple levels of the sport will also take place across Pro Bowl weekend and Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, including a showcase of the professional flag league the NFL is creating in partnership with TMRW Sports.

As part of the broader pathway toward LA28, more than 200 NFL players representing 25-plus countries have expressed interest in competing for their respective countries in Olympic flag football. Player acclimation camps, run by USA Football, for those players interested in pursuing a spot on the U.S. National Team will begin in early 2027, as well as similar processes for other competing nations.

Additional details on the Pro Bowl celebration, roster reveal, player recognition and flag football programming will be announced at a later date.