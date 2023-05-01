2023 NFL Draft

More than 54 million fans watch 2023 NFL Draft 

Published: May 01, 2023 at 04:16 PM

The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City had a total unduplicated audience in the United States of 54.4 million viewers for the three-day event.

Overall, the 2023 NFL Draft was seen by an average audience of 6.0 million viewers (TV+Digital) across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and digital channels -- up 12% versus 2022 (5.3 million).

Additionally, each day of the 2023 NFL Draft was up year-over-year in average audience (TV+Digital) compared to 2022.

Over the three days, a total of 312,000 fans attended the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

