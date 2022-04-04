2022 NFL Draft

Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson, NC State OT Ickey Ekwonu visiting Jaguars

Published: Apr 04, 2022 at 02:06 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking a closer look at two potential options for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and NC State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu are both visiting Jacksonville for a Top 30 visit.

Hutchinson has been the favorite to go to the Jags as the first pick off the board after a sensational 2021 season in which the 6-foot-7 pass rusher sported a quick first step and a good array of moves. His production at Michigan portends to Hutchinson having a high floor in the NFL, which could make him a safe top selection.

Hutchinson is NFL Media Analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 1 prospect entering the draft.

Jeremiah's No. 2 prospect? Ekwonu.

The NC State behemoth is a prototypical left tackle with the size and power to be a stalwart blocker. Ekwonu isn't a polished product, but he has the most upside of any OT in the draft.

The Jags spent the offseason bolstering the offensive line, suggesting they plan to draft an edge rusher No. 1. But the club will do their due diligence on OTs, as new coach Doug Pederson recently suggested. If Ekwonu impresses enough, he could be selected based on his potential to be a rock in front of Trevor Lawrence for years to come.

Rapoport added that both Hutchinson and Ekwonu are also slated to visit the Giants (No. 5 and 7 picks) and Jets (No. 4 and 10 picks) in the near future.

