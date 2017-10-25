Meanwhile, Brady continues to play at an MVP level

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 25th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

GOAT continues to do GOAT things

Most of the early season MVP discussion has centered around Alex Smith and the emergence of Carson Wentz, but Patriots QB Tom Brady has quietly been excelling, as usual. The 40-year-old quarterback is the only player in the NFL who has passed for more than 100 first downs this season. Brady also leads the league in completions, yards, 20+ yard completions and 40+ yard completions.

The Dawg Pound isn't limited to the borders of Northeast Ohio

An ESPN profile on Browns fans across the globe (Italy, Switzerland, Australia, and more) shows the fan loyalty runs deeper than regional allegiances.

There are 45,000 registered members of the 331 Browns Backers clubs in 13 countries -- who still heroically keep the faith from afar. Hopefully one day #Believeland will be rewarded for their loyalty.

Would Tampa be open to Rice's return?

The Buccaneers have one of the best defensive tackles in the league in Gerald McCoy, but the team hasn't had a player get 10 sacks since Simeon Rice in 2005. Through six games in the 2017 regular season, the team collectively has only seven sacks so far.

Today on Twitter, the 43-year-old Simeon Rice offered to return to his former team. Hey, why not?

Rookie QB Deshaun Watson has impressed so far this season, but this week, he'll face his toughest test yet

