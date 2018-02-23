Life back when Adam Vinatieri was a rookie

Published: Feb 23, 2018 at 08:08 AM

This week, veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri signed a one-year deal with the Colts meaning the 45-year-old will be playing in his 23rd season in 2018. Most NFL fans got familiar with Vinatieri during the Patriots' Super Bowl run in 2001 when he nailed game-winning kicks in the Divisional Round and Super Bowl XXXVI. By that point, Vinatieri had already been in the NFL for five seasons, the three-time Pro Bowler entered the league as an undrafted free agent way back in 1996.

A lot has changed since then, back in '96, everyone was doing the Macarena and Independence Day was the blockbuster movie of the year. Get a glimpse of day-to-day life and how things have shifted in the 22 years since Vinatieri first entered the league.

No. 1 Hit Single

1996: Los Del Rio "Macarena"

2018: Drake "God's Plan"

Most Popular Cell Phone

1996: Nokia 8110

2018: iPhone X

Price of a Gallon of Gas

1996: $1.23

2018: $2.57

Median Cost of a House

1996: $140,000

2018: $207,600

No. 1 Movie

1996: Independence Day

2018: Black Panther

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
news

Official Rules: Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert Jersey Giveaway

The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.
news

LeBron James considered football during 2011 NBA lockout

Would Lakers star LeBron James dominate football, too? We nearly found out in 2011. 