Life back when Adam Vinatieri was a rookie

This week, veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri signed a one-year deal with the Colts meaning the 45-year-old will be playing in his 23rd season in 2018. Most NFL fans got familiar with Vinatieri during the Patriots' Super Bowl run in 2001 when he nailed game-winning kicks in the Divisional Round and Super Bowl XXXVI. By that point, Vinatieri had already been in the NFL for five seasons, the three-time Pro Bowler entered the league as an undrafted free agent way back in 1996.