Lamar Jackson, Ravens have the NFL's best offense right now

Jackson wasted no time letting us know about the advancements he made throwing the ball to start off the 2019 season. Like a kid wearing his brand new clothes on Christmas morning, Jackson lit up the Miami Dolphins for five touchdown throws and a perfect passer rating in Week 1, thanks to rookie receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who hauled in two scoring catches. In fact, Jackson finished that game with nearly as many touchdown passes as he did rushing yards (6). In Week 2, Jackson proved that outcome was no fluke. With the game against the Cardinals on the line and facing a third-and-11 with three minutes left, Jackson didn't hesitate to go to the air, dropping a dime on a perfect 41-yard pass to Brown to seal the 23-17 victory and move Baltimore to 2-0.